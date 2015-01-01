पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोजेरो पर विभाग मांग रहा संपत्ति का ब्योरा:साइकिल की सवारी करने वाले प्रतिनिधि चलाने लगे स्काॅर्पियो

गोपालगंज29 मिनट पहले
  • संबंधित रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं कराने पर अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई करते हुए रिपोर्ट विभाग को भेजा जाएगा

(राजेश कुमार) साइकिल की सवारी करने वाले पंचायत प्रतिनिधि जिला परिषद सदस्य, मुखिया, पंचायत समिति सदस्य आदि निर्वाचित होने के साथ ही पांच साल के कार्यकाल पूरा होने से पहले ही स्कार्पियो, बोलेरो व लग्जरियस पोजेरो गाड़ी पर चलने लगे हैं। माननीयों की अचानक बदली जीवनशैली स्थानीय जनता के लिए जलन के साथ पहेली भी बन गई है। इस पर पंचायती राज विभाग ने संज्ञान लेते हुए इन सभी चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों से संपत्ति का ब्योरा मांग रही है।

इससे अब जनता भी जान सकेगी की उनके वोट से चुने गए माननीयों की वर्तमान में चल-अचल संपत्ति कितनी है? सरकार ने लोक सेवकों की तरह ही त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत के सभी पदधारकों को भी इस दायरे में ला दिया है। निर्वाचित पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों को अब अनिवार्य रूप से चल-अचल संपत्ति का ब्यौरा सार्वजनिक करने होंगे। नए साल 2021 में 31 मार्च से पहले माननीयों के संपत्ति का ब्यौरा जिला पंचायती राज विभाग के वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर देना है। विभाग ने कट ऑफ डेट 31 मार्च 2021 निर्धारित कर दिया है।

विभागीय सचिव ने कार्रवाई करने का दिया निर्देश

सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों का अनुपालन नहीं होते देख पंचायती राज विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमृत लाल मीणा ने डीएम व जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी को पत्र भेजा हैं। इस पत्र के माध्यम से याद दिलाया है कि त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत के सभी पदधारकों के लिए 31 मार्च को कट ऑफ डेट मानकर चल-अचल संपत्ति का ब्यौरा जिले की बेवसाइट पर अपलोड करते हुए निर्धारित फॉर्मेट में रिपोर्ट राज्य को भी उपलब्ध कराई जाए।

इसके साथ ही विभागीय अपर मुख्य सचिव ने अंतिम स्मार के माध्यम से डीएम से अनुरोध है कि यदि जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी के द्वारा संबंधित रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जाएगा तो उनके विरुद्ध अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई करते हुए रिपोर्ट विभाग को उपलब्ध कराया जाए। विभागीय अपर मुख्य सचिव ने जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी को सदस्य लोकायुक्त द्वारा पारित आदेश का अक्षरश: अनुपालन करते हुए कृत कार्रवाई से संबंधित रिपोर्ट पंचायती राज विभाग को उपलब्ध कराने का सख्त निर्देश दिया है। अन्यथा सदस्य लोकायुक्त द्वारा प्रतिकूल आदेश पारित किए जाने पर उसकी सारी जिम्मेवारी जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी की होने की बात कही गई है।

विभाग सख्त: नही देने वाले पर होगी कार्रवाई

जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि इस संबंध में पंचायती राज विभाग कई बार जिलों को निर्देश दे चुका है। जिसके आलोक में बार-बार स्मार पत्र पंचायतों को भेजा गया है। इसके बाद भी जिले के माननीयों ने कथित रूप से बहुत ज्यादा भाव नहीं दिया। इसकी पुष्टि इस बात से होती है कि विभाग के बेवसाइट पर ब्यौरा अपलोड करने का काम शुरू भी नहीं हो पाया है।

विभाग को लिखा जाएगा
जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले के सभी 234 पंचायतों में कई बार स्मार पत्र भेजा गया है। फिर कोई भी जनप्रतिनिधि अपना संपत्ति का ब्योरा नही अपलोड कर रहे है। उन्होंने बताया कि पंचायत के सभी पदधारकों के लिए कट ऑफडेट 31 मार्च निर्धारित, निर्देश के बाद भी अगर ब्योरा नही जमा किया जाता है। तो विभाग को लिखा जाएगा। ।
बृज किशोर सिंह, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी, गोपालगंज

