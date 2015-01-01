पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बोले नवनिर्वाचित विधायक:शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और क्षेत्र की समस्याओं का समाधान होगी पहली प्राथमिकता

गोपालगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईपीएस से विधायक बने सुनील कुमार ने कहा- क्राइम कंट्रोल पर भी होगा फोकस

जिले के 6 सीटों पर हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे घोषित किए जा चुके हैं। जिसमें एनडीए के खाते में 4 सीट तो महागठबंधन के खाते में दो सीट गए हैं। इस बार हथुआ,भोरे और बैकुंठपुर विधानसभा से नए चेहरे विधानसभा जा रहे है। जबकि गोपालगंज,बरौली और कुचायकोट के निर्वाचित विधायक पहले विधायक रह चुके है। गोपालगंज से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी सुभाष सिंह,बरौली से भाजपा से रामप्रवेश सिंह, हथुआ से राजद के राजेश कुमार सिंह,बैकुंठपुर से राजद के प्रेम शंकर प्रसाद, कुचायकोट से जेडीयू के अमरेंन्द्र पांडेय और भाेरे से जेडीयू के सुनील कुमार की जीत हुई। जीतने के बाद भास्कर की टीम ने नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों से बेवाक बात की।
बाढ़ से निजाद दिलाना होगा पहली प्राथमिकता
बरौली विधानसभा से भाजपा निर्वाचित पूर्व मंत्री रामप्रवेश राय ने कहा कि दियारा में गंडक नदी में आई बाढ़ से हर वर्ष लाखों लोग प्रभावित होते है। सारण तटबंध को पक्कीकरण करना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है। इसके साथ ही शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य मे सुधार लाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि 1985 से राजनीतिक संघर्स में हार जीत देखा है। हारने के बाद भी वे जनता के बीच हमेशा रहे।

मतगणना के अंतिम समय तक प्रत्याशियों की धड़कनें रहीं तेज

अच्छी शिक्षा होगी प्राथमिकता
भोरे विधानसभा से जेडीयू से चुनाव जीतकर आए सुनील कुमार आइपीएस है । कुछ समय पहले ही वह रिटायर्ड कर राजनीति में आए । उन्होंने बातचीत के दौरान बताया की हमारा मुख्य काम जनता का सेवा ही हैं। यहीं हमें अबतक सिखाया गया हैं। सीएम नीतीश कुमार के कार्य से प्रभावित होकर मैं राजनीति में आया । जिसके बाद मुझे भोरे से जेडीयू का टिकट दिया गया । मेरी प्राथमिकता होगी की भोरे में अच्छी शिक्षा की व्यवस्था हो । इसके साथ उनकी सड़क और क्षेत्र के विकास पर रहेगा ।

हथुआ में दिखेगा बदलाव, बनेगा बिजनेस हब

राजद से निर्वाचित हुए हथुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के राजेश कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि हथुआ की जनता ने मुझपर विश्वास कर आशीर्वाद दिया है। इन परिणामों के बाद तेजस्वी जी के नेतृत्व में हथुआ विधानसभा की विकास यात्रा तेज गति से आगे बढ़ेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता हथुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विधि-व्यवस्था ठीक कराना। मीरगंज और हथुआ बाजार में व्यवसायियों से रंगदारी मांगने,रंगदारी नहीं देने पर हत्या करने का सिलसिला जारी है। इसके साथ ही स्वास्थ्य,शिक्षा,सड़क और किसानों के समस्याओं के निदान करना प्राथमिकता के आधार पर होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक संघर्स तो मैंने अपने बाबा पूर्व विधायक प्रभुदयाल सिंह से सिखा है। मैंने चार बार चुनाव लड़ा और हारते रहा। लेकिन हारने के बाद भी मैंने हार नहीं माना। हारने के बाद भी जनता का प्यार मुझे आगे बढ़ने का प्ररेणा मिले गया। आज उसी प्यार के कारण हमारी जीत हुई है।

छाड़ी नदी का होगा विकास
चौथी बार जीते गोपालगंज विधानसभा के भाजपा के सुबास सिंह ने कहा कि छाड़ी नदी के विकास मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। जिसके सफाई से निर्मल जल शहर के बीचोंबीच होकर गुजरेगी। जिससे शहर देखने में अच्छा लगे। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में जलजमाव की समस्या का निदान करना,गोपालगंज में विश्वविद्यालय खोलने जैसे काम रह गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें