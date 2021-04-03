पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा में छात्रों के ठंड में भी छूटे पसीने

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • पहली पाली में 20 हजार 502 एवं दूसरी पाली में 15 हजार 569 ने दी परीक्षा

इंटरमीडिएट की वार्षिक परीक्षा गुरुवार को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सभी केंद्रों पर संचालित हुई। दोनों पालियों में 631 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। अंग्रेजी के कठिन सवालों में छात्र जूझते नजर आए। सवालों के उत्तर देने में ठंड के मौसम में भी उनके पसीने छूट गए। परीक्षा को कदाचारमुक्त बनाने को लेकर सभी केंद्रों पर कड़े इंतजाम किये गए हैं। पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 9: 30 बजे शुरु हुई। परीक्षा में प्रश्नपत्र मिलते ही छात्रों ने अपने उत्तर देने के लिए लिखनी शुरु की पहले तो कुछ आसान सवालों को देने के बाद कठिन सवालों ने परीक्षार्थियों को खूब परेशान किया। जैसे तैसे छात्रों ने अपने सवालों का उत्तर दिया। परीक्षा के दौरान उड़नदस्ता टीम के सदस्यों के द्वारा केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण कर जांच की गई। गुरुवार के दिन तक जिले से किसी भी छात्र के निष्कासन की सूचना नही है। मोबाईल ले जाने पर है पाबंदी: परीक्षा में कदाचार रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा कई कड़े कदम उठाए गए है। परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रों की तलाशी लेने के साथ ही कक्ष में मोबाईल लेकर जाने पर भी पाबंदी लगाई गई है। परीक्ष में कोविड के नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराने का निर्देश भी जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा दिए गए है।

हुमायूं के कार्यो का उल्लेख करने में छात्रों ने खूब चलाए कलम
वहीं इतिहास के परीक्षा में सहज सवाल आने पर परीक्षार्थियों ने अपनी उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं में खूब लेखनी किया। इतिहास के विषय को अकबर व हुमायूं के द्वारा किये गए कार्यो को उल्लेख करने में कई पेज लिखना पड़ा। इस परीक्षा में जिले के 24 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कुल 15 हजार 569 परीक्षार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। दूसरी पाली में हुई परीक्षा में छात्र परीक्षा देने के बाद काफी खुश नजर आए। आज पहली पाली में सांइस के छात्रों के लिए जीव विज्ञान तथा दूसरी पाली में आर्ट के छात्रों के लिए हिन्दी की परीक्षा होगी।

