दुस्साहस:लूट के मकसद से बदमाशों ने युवक को मारी थी गोली

गोपालगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मारने वाले बदमाशों की बाइक हुई बरामद

लूट के मकसद से बदमाशों ने जिस युवक को गोली मारी थी। उसकी पहचान हो गई। वह स्वयं सहायता समूह से जुड़ा हुआ था और विभिन्न लोगों से रकम लेकर वापस लौट रहा था। मृत युवक का नाम पप्पू कुमार बताया जा रहा है जो बेतिया के पास श्रीपुर थाने के सिसवा का रहने वाला था। इस मामले में मृतक के चाचा महेन्द्र मुखिया ने मीरगंज थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है जिसमें दो अज्ञात बाइक सवार बदमाशों को आरोपित किया गया है।
घटनास्थल से बरामद हुए थे कई सामान
पुलिस ने घटना स्थल से बरामद युवक का बैग व अन्य सामान उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया जबकि युवक का मोबाइल जप्त कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मौके से बदमाशों की बाइक भी बरामद की है। इसके बारे में पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि बाइक चोरी की हो सकती है।
उचकागांव से बैठक कर लौट रहा था युवक
एफआईआर में कहा गया है कि युवक पप्पू कुमार अपनी बाइक से उचकागांव थाने के उजरा नारायणपुर गांव में समरसता समूह की एक बैठक में भाग लेकर वापस वह हथुआ के लिए लौट रहा था।इस बीच पीछा कर रहे बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने सलेमपट्टी रेलवे ढाला के समीप उसकी बैग छीनने का प्रयास करने लगे। जब युवक ने बैग देने में आनाकानी की तो बदमाशों ने गर्दन के पास गोली मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बाद में बदमाश अपनी बाइक स्टार्ट करने लगे। लेकिन बाइक स्टार्ट नहीं होने के कारण पैदल ही भाग गए।

आजीविका समूह में दी गई रकम की वसूली का काम करता था युवक
उचकागांव प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतों में चलने वाले आजीविका समूह में काम करने वाला युवक पप्पू हथुआ में अपना ऑफिस चलाता था। वह विभिन्न समूहों के द्वारा एकत्र राशि को वसुलने का काम करता था। पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि कहीं पैसा लूटने के लिए बदमाशों ने हत्या कर दी है। पुलिस का मानना है कि अपराधियों को अंदेशा था कि वह अपने साथ मोटा रकम ले जा रहा हैऔर शायद इसी तरह कारण घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। इसके अलावा पुलिस अन्य कई पहलू पर भी छानबीन कर रही है। हांलाकि अभी तक हत्या के कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सके है। मीरगंज थानाध्यक्ष शशि रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की गहराई से जांच कर रही है। मामले में हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है जिसमें दो अज्ञात अपराधियों को नामजद किया गया है।

