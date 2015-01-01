पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार कार का अगला चक्का हुआ ब्लास्ट ,पेड़ से टकराई, राजस्थान के युवक की मौत, दो जख्मी

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • नागालैंड से जा रहे थे राजस्थान ,एनएच 28 के सोनबरसा के समीप हुआ हादसा

तेज रफ्तार कार का अगला पहिया ब्लास्ट होने के कारण अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई ।जिसमें राजस्थान के एक युवक की मौत हो गई।जबकि इस हादसे में दो लोग जख्मी हो गए। घायलों में एक बच्चा भी शामिल है। हादसा एनएच 28 के सोनबरसा के समीप हुआ।पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।जबकि घायलों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। हादसे के वक्त सभी नागालैंड से राजस्थान का रहे थे।वहीं पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों को इसकी सूचना दे दी है।पहुंचने के बाद शव को सौंपा जाएगा।

मोबिल व्यवसाई उमाशंकर अग्रवाल नागालैंड से अपने घर राजस्थान जा रहे थे।इसी दौरान कार का अगला चक्का ब्लास्ट कर गया। जिससे कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई।जिसमें राजस्थान के नागौर जिला थाना जसवंतनगर गांव निठारी मारवा के चंदावल अग्रवाल के पुत्र उमाशंकर अग्रवाल की मौत हो गई।जबकि इस हादसे में दो लोग जख्मी हो गए। टक्कर के बाद घायल लोगों मदद के लिए चीखने लगे।जिसके बाद ग्रामीण पहुंचे और इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी।सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा।

