चुनाव:सेल्फी लेने का दौर भी काफी देर तक चलता रहा

गोपालगंज35 मिनट पहले
विजयीपुर के उत्क्रमित विद्यालय खिरीडीह के मतदान केन्द्र 119,120,122 पर पहली बार मतदान करने पहुंचे युवा मतदाता रूबी कुमारी, मनीषा कुमारी, बमबम कुमार, पीयूष कुमार आदि ने कहा कि स्नान करने के बाद हमलोग मतदान करने आए हैं। मतदान करने के बाद ही जलपान करेंगे। बूथों पर महिलाओं और युवाओं का उत्साह देखते बन रहा था। पहली बार मतदान करने वाले युवाओं में खासकर ज्यादा ही उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा था। इसके अलावा युवाओं और महिलाओं में मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के बाद सेल्फी लेने का दौर भी काफी देर तक चलता रहा था।

