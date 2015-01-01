पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:एक ही रात 3 घर व 1 दुकान का ताला तोड़कर की चोरी

गोपालगंज2 दिन पहले
  • चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंचे अज्ञात चोरों की तस्वीर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई

जिले में एक बार फिर से चोर सक्रिय हो गए है। चोरी की घटना थमने का नाम नही ले रही है। हर सप्ताह जिले से कम से कम एक दो चोरी की घटना अंजाम चोर दे रहे है। चोरों को पकड़ना तो दूर, चोर गिरोह को चिन्हित भी पुलिस अबतक नही कर पाई है।

शनिवार की रात बंजारी मोहल्ले में अज्ञात चोरों ने तीन मकान व एक दुकान का ताला तोड़कर अंदर रखी करीब सात लाख पचास हजार रुपए की संपत्ति की चोरी कर ली। चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंचे अज्ञात चोरों की तस्वीर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। रविवार की सुबह चोरी की वारदात की सूचना मिलने के बाद नगर थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर मामले की जांच पड़ताल करने में जुट गई। चोरी की घटना के बाद मोहल्ले के लोग दहशत में है।

घर का ताला तोड़कर सामन की चोरी
उचकागांव थाना क्षेत्र के दहीभाता गांव निवासी दिनेश्वर प्रसाद तिवारी शहर के बंजारी में घर बनाकर अपने परिवार के साथ रहते थे। छठ पर्व को लेकर अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ घर गए थे। इसी बीच शनिवार की रात अज्ञात चोर उनके मकान के मुख्य गेट का ताला तोड़कर करीब पांच लाख रुपए के जेवर सहित सात लाख रुपये की संपत्ति की चोरी कर ली। चोरी की पूरी वारदात पड़ोस के एक मकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। रविवार की सुबह चोरी की सूचना मिलने के बाद घर पर पहुंच कर देखा कि मकान के अंदर सभी कमरों में सामान बिखरा हुआ है। इसके बाद उन्होंने नगर थाना को जानकारी दी।

पुलिस जांच में जूटी
वही बंजारी मोहल्ला स्थित ब्रह्म स्थान के ास किराना दुकानदार रोहित कुमार की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर दुकान के अंदर रखा करीब चालीस हजार रुपए की संपत्ति की चोरी अज्ञात चोरों कर ली गई। इस बीच चोरों ने किराना दुकानदार के दो कमरों का ताला भी तोड़ दिया। एक ही रात बंजारी मोहल्ले में हुई चोरी की चार वारदात के बाद नगर थाना की पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच पड़ताल करने में जुट गई है। नगर इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि चोरी की वारदात को लेकर पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

