बाइक चलाते समया बरतें विशेष सावधानी:मोटरसाइकिल पर पीछे बैठने वाले भी करें हेलमेट का उपयाेग

गोपालगंज41 मिनट पहले
हेलमेट पहनने के लिए परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा समय-समय पर सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह चलाकर आगाह किया जाता है। ताकि लोग वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट का प्रयोग जरूर करें। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से बचने के लिए इन दिनों परिवहन विभाग की ओर से कई तरह के सलाह दिए जा रहे हैं। कारण कि गाड़ियों की बढ़ती संख्या के कारण दुर्घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। इसके लिए पैदल से लेकर दो पहिया और बड़े वाहनों के चालकों को विशेष ध्यान देने की ज़रुरत है।

इस दौरान पैदल चलने वाले लोगों को सलाह दिया जा रहा है कि सड़क पार करते समय पहले दाएं, फिर बाएं तथा फिर सामने देखकर सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए सड़क पार करें। यदि कोई तेज़ वाहन आ रहा है तो उस समय सड़क पार न करें। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार सिंह ने कहा है कि खासकर दो पहिया वाहन चालक हमेशा सड़क की बाईं ओर और निर्धारित गति सीमा में चलाएं। इसके साथ ही चालक और पीछे बैठे सवारी भी हेलमेट का प्रयोग करना न भूलें।

