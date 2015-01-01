पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग से बर्बादी:सतई गांव में आग लगने से तीन झोपड़ी जल कर राख

गोपालगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • एक घर में शादी को लेकर चल रही थी तैयारी, घर वालों पर परेशानियों का पड़ा बोझ

ग्राम पंचायत फतेहपुर के सतई गांव में अगलगी की घटना में तीन फूस के झोपड़िया जल के राख हो गए। घटना में इनमें रखे गए अनाज कपड़े बर्तन और नकदी समेत लाखों का नुकसान हुआ है मामले में बताया जाता है कि सोमवार की रात्रि को लगी अचानक आग तीन फूस की झोपड़ियों को अपने गिरफ्त में ले लिया और देखते देखते तिलक भगत, शंकर भगत और राजेश भगत के फूस के मकान जलकर स्वाहा हो गए। आग इतनी तेजी से लगी कि लोगों को अपना सामान संभालने का मौका तक नहीं मिल सका। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय लोग मौके पर पहुंचे पर तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी। स्थानीय वार्ड बैकुंठ राय ने बताया कि तीनों घरों में काफी क्षति हुई है और एक घर में तो शादी तय था तथा घर मरम्मत के दौरान सारा सामान यहीं पर रखा हुआ था। आग कैसे लगी इसकी जानकारी अब तक किसी को नहीं है।

शादी का सामान भी जलकर हुआ राख
घटना के बाद सबसे दुखद स्थिति तिलक भगत के घर की बताई जाती है उनके घर में शादी की तैयारी चल रही थी और इस दौरान घर की मरम्मत हो रही थी और घर का सारा सामान अस्थाई तौर पर यही पर रखा हुआ था। घटना में आग लगने के बाद तिलकधारी भगत का सारा सामान आग की भेंट चढ़ चुका है और घर वालों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। इस बीच मुखिया अमर शक्ति सिंह, वार्ड बैकुंठ राय, समाजसेवी आदि मौके पर पहुंचकर सांत्वना दी।

