पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:अर्धसैनिक बलों को लेकर चुनाव कराने जा रहा ट्रक दो साइकिल सवारों को कुचला, एक की मौत

सासामुसा9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम ,दो घंटे तक करते रहे हंगामा

अर्ध सैनिक बलों को लेकर जा रहा ट्रक ने बंगरी गांव के समीप साइकिल सवार दो लोगों को कुचल डाला।जिसमें एक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।जबकि दूसरा इस हादसे में गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। घटना जादोपुर क्षेत्र के बंगरी गांव के पास की है। हादसे के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और सड़क पर उतर आए।

मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए सड़क जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने ट्रक सहित चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अधिकारियों के मुआवजा मिलने के बाद लोग शांत हुए। इसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया।
सरसों लेकर जा रहे थे मिल में, इसी दौरान हुआ हादसा
जादोपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कराडिया गांव निवासी हरेश सिंह और बलराम सिंह सायकिल से सरसो का तेल निकालने के लिए मिल में जा रहे थे। जैसे ही दोनों जादोपुर क्षेत्र के बंगरी गांव के पास पहुंचे तेज गति से अर्ध सैनिक बलों को लेकर का रहा ट्रक ने दोनों को कुचल दिया।जिसमें हरेश सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि बलराम सिंह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए।

कैमूर का रहने वाला है ट्रक चालक, दर्ज हुआ मामला
घटना लेे बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और ट्रक चालक को पकड़ लिया।इस दौरान अर्ध सैनिक बलों ने किसी तरह से चालक को छुड़ाया। ट्रक चालक सरफराज साह चैनपुर थाना कैमूर जिला भभुआ का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने उस पर लापरवाही से ट्रक चलाने का मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया है।

बीडीओ ने दिया मुआवजा का आश्वासन
दुर्घटना के बाद उग्र ग्रामीणों ने रोड को जाम कर मुआवजा की मांग करने लगे। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद सदर बीडीओ पंकज कुमार शक्ति धर और जादोपुर थानाध्यक्ष मिथिलेश प्रसाद सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत किया । मृतक के परिजनों को आकस्मिक निधि से चार लाख की मुआवजा राशि प्रदान की जाएगी। एक्सीडेंट के बाद अफरातफरी का माहौल बन गया पीछे से आ रही अन्य गाड़ियों से अर्धसैनिक बलों को बेतिया भेजा गया।

फुलवरिया में अज्ञात वाहन ने बच्चे को कुचला, मौत: फुलवरिया थाना क्षेत्र के विशुनपुरा गांव के समीप अज्ञात वाहन के चपेट में आने से एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई।मौत के बाद चालक वाहन सहित भागने में सफल रहा। हादसे के बाद मौके पर पुलिस पहुँच कर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा सदर अस्पताल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें