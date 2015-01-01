पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:कोरोना से दो और लोगों ने गंवाई जान, 24 घंटे में पांच नए मरीज भी आए सामने

गोपालगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5 हजार 3 सौ 91, एक गंभीर

बुधवार को कोरोना महामारी ने दो और लोगों की जान ले ली। अबतक इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है।वहीं जिले में 24घंटे के अंदर 5 नए मामले सामने आए।इसमें एक मरीज की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।जिनका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 92रह गई है।वहीं अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 3 सौ 91पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।

मरने वालों में एक अस्थमा और दूसरा हार्ट का मरीज
जिन दो लोगों की मौत हुई है। उसमें से एक अस्थमा का मरीज था।वहीं दूसरे को हार्ट की परेशानी थी। मरने वाले दोनों व्यापारी थे।वहीं कोरोना गाइड लाइन के साथ मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

रिकवरी रेट पहुंचा 98 प्रतिशत के पार
नवंबर माह में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा औसतन प्रत्येक दिन पांच के आसपास बना हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है।

जांच का दायरा बढ़ा| जिन जगहों से मरीज मिल रहे है। वहां पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच का दायर बढ़ा दिया है।जिले के आठ प्रखंड ऐसे है जहां कुछ दिनों से एक भी नए मामले सामने नहीं आए है। नवंबर माह में जांच का दायरा और बढ़ा दिया गया है।जिन इलाकों से मरीज मिल रहे है।वहां पर ज्यादा जांच की जा रही है।भोरे प्रखंड में दस दिन भी कोई नया केस सामने नहीं आया है। भोरे अभी भी कंटेनमेंट जोन बना हुआ है। जिन इलाकों से मरीज मिले है।कोरोना के एक्टिव केस की संख्या जिले में घटकर 92रह गई है।

