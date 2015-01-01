पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानी:समय से करें गेहूं का पटवन और खेतों में यूरिया का करें छिड़काव

गेहूं जिले की एक प्रमुख फसल है। जिले में किसानों के द्वारा गेहूं की बुआई छिटकवां विधि एवं जीरो टिलेज विधि से की गई है। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में किसान गेहूं के खेत में सिंचाई, उर्वरक एवं खरपतवार प्रबंधन कर लेने से इस बार गेहूं की पैदावार में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

कृषि विशेषज्ञ रामकृष्णा राय ने कहा कि समय पर फसल की सिंचाई एवं जल प्रबंधन कर बेहतर फसल का उत्पादन हो सकता है। किसानों को गेहूं के खेत में उपलब्ध सिंचाई प्रणाली एवं जल सुविधा के अनुसार गेहूं में सिंचाई क्यारियां बनाकर करनी चाहिए। प्रथम सिंचाई में औसतन 5 सेमी. तथा बाद की सिंचाईयों में 7.5 सेमी. पानी की आवश्यकत है। आमतौर पर 3 से 4 सिंचाई की आवश्यकता पड़ती है। गेहूं में हमेशा हल्की सिंचाई करनी चाहिए। सिंचाई जल की उपलब्धता के आधार पर फसल की क्रांतिक अवस्थाओं पर सिंचाई करनी चाहिए। गेहूं में पहली सिंचाई क्राउन रूट निकलने के समय में बोने के 20 से 25 दिन पर सिंचाई करना चाहिये। दूसरी सिंचाई कल्ले या टिलर निकलने के समय में अर्थात बोआई के लगभग 40 से 50 दिन बाद सिंचाई करें। और तीसरी सिंचाई गाभा बनने के समय में अर्थात बोआई के लगभग 65 से 70 दिन बाद, चौथी सिंचाई दानों में दूध भरते समय अर्थात बोआई के 90 से 100 दिन बाद करने से बेहतर हो सकते हैं।

खाद व उर्वरक का उपयोग
उन्होंने बताया कि गेहूं फसल की प्रति इकाई पैदावार बहुत कुछ खाद एवं उर्वरक की मात्रा पर निर्भर करती है। किसान गेहूं बुआई के समय उपयोग किये गए खाद एवं उर्वरक के अतिरिक्त प्रथम एवं द्वितीय सिंचाई के समय लगभग 65 किलोग्राम यूरिया का उपरिवेशन किसानों को अवश्य करना चाहिए।

चौड़ी पत्ती वाले खरपतवार
कृषि विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि कृष्णनील, बथुआ, हिरनखुरी, सैंजी, चटरी—मटरी, जंगली गाजर आदि के नियंत्रण हेतु 2,4-डी लवण 80 प्रतिशत की 625 ग्राम को 700-800 लीटर पानी मे घोलकर एक हेक्टर में बोनी के 25-30 दिन के अन्दर छिड़काव करना चाहिए। गेहूं की फसल में संकरी पत्ती वाले खरपतवार भी उगते हैं। गेहूँ में जंगली जई व गेहूंसा का प्रकोप अधिक देखा जा रहा है। इनके नियंत्रण के लिए पेन्डीमिथेलिन 30 ईसी (स्टाम्प) 800-1000 ग्रा. प्रति हेक्टर अथवा आइसोप्रोटयूरॉन 50 डब्लू.पी. 1.5 किग्रा. प्रति हेक्टेयर को बोआई के 2-3 दिन बाद 700-800 लीटर पानी में घोलकर प्रति हे. छिड़काव करें।

