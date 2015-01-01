पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली आज:वोकल फॉर लोकल : मिट्‌टी के दीयों के साथ इस वर्ष दीपावली मनाएंगे जिलेवासी

गोपालगंज37 मिनट पहले
  • मिट्टी के दीयों की मांग बढ़ने से कीमत में आई तेजी,बाजार में छोटे दीये 50 रुपये सैकड़ा तो बड़े दीये 100 रुपये सैकड़ा बिक रहा बाजार में

शनिवार को दीपावली है।प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लोकल के लिए वोकल की अपील जिले के कुम्हारों के लिए वरदान साबित हो रही है। जिले में कई वर्षों से कुम्हार का कार्य कर रहे लोगों द्वारा इन दिनों दिवाली को लेकर मिट्टी के खूबसूरत दीये बनाने में जूटे हुए है। बीते कुछ सालों से चाइनीज उत्पादों की बिक्री अधिक होने से स्थानीय कुम्हारों पर असर पड़ा था। इस कारण कुछ ने तो अपने व्यवसाय तक बंद कर दिए। अब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लोकल फॉर दिवाली की अपील का असर होने लगा है। इस बार कुम्हारों के बनाए मिट्टी के बर्तन और दीए की ब्रिकी अधिक है।
मिट्टी की दीए की खरीदने से असली दीपावली कुम्भकार के घर में मनेगी
भगवती लक्ष्मी एवं काली की पूजा की भी तैयारी विभिन्न जगहों पर चल रही है। दीपावली को लेकर लोगों की खरीददारी भी बढ़ गई है। घर को सजाने के लिए तथा दीए लोग खरीद कर रहे है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का यह आह्वान कि लोकल के लिए वोकल हों यह मंत्र कारगर साबित हो रहा है। दीए खरीद रहे लोगों ने कहा कि मिट्टी की दीए की खरीद से असली दीपावली कुम्भकारों के घर में मनेगी और हमलोगों का काम भी दीए जलाने का काम हो जाएगा। मौनिया चौक पर दीए बेच रहे कुम्भकार रामवचन पंडित ने बताया कि मिट्टी का ढिबडी तीन सौ रुपए सैकड़ा बेचते हैं लेकिन कोई ग्राहक दाम घटाया तो ढ़ाई सौ रुपया सैकड़ा भी बेच देते हैं।

इस वर्ष चायनीज उत्पादों की बिक्री हुई कम, कुम्हारों के चेहरे पर लौटी रौनक

मिट्टी के दीयों की बढ़ी मांग
मिट्टी के दीयों की बढ़ती मांग देखकर कुम्हार लोग में काफी उत्साह देखी गई। शहर के गोसाई टोला के 55 वर्षीय रामनाथ कुम्हार ने बताया कि इस वर्ष बहुत लोगों ने यह ठान लिया है कि वह दीपावली में चाइनीस झालरों का इस्तेमाल नहींं करेंगे साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री के लोकल के लिए वोकल बने यह भी काम आ रहा है। यही कारण है कि मिट्टी के दीयों की बिक्री खूब तेजी से हो रही है। लोगों का आकर्षण दीप की खरीद पर हुआ है।

दीये की बढ़ती मांग को देखकर दीया बनाने में जुटे हैं कुम्हार
दीए के मांग को देखकर शहर के गोसाई टोला गांव में वृहत पैमान पर दिवाली के लिए मिट्टी के दीयों बनाने में घर के परिवार जूटे हुए हैं। रामनाथ पंडित ने बताया कि घर के सभी सदस्य दीया बनाने में जूटे हुए हैं। पिछले कई वर्षो मिट्टी के दीया की खपत कम थी। इस वर्ष मिट्टी का दीयाें की बिक्री काफी बढ़ गई हैं। जिससे परिवार के लोग इस काम में रात दिन लगे हुए हैं।

दो दिनों बाजारों में दीयों की लोग कर रहे खरीदारी
दीपावली मनाने वाले लोग गुरूवार से ही बाजारों में पहुंचकर दीयों की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों का मानना है कि दीपावली में केवल मिट्टी के दीया में तेल डालकर दीपावली मनाते थे। इससे जहां घर पवित्र होता है जबकि पर्यावरण को भी कोई नुकसान नहींं होता था। कीट पतंग भी समाप्त हो जाता था। मिट्टी के दीयों का इस्तेमाल दीपावली के साथ साथ छठ पूजा में भी जमकर होता है। जिसकी वजह से दिए की बिक्री इन दिनों बढ़ी हुई है। बाजारों में छोटे दिए 50 रुपये सैकड़ा तो वही बड़े लिए 100 रुपये सैकड़ा है। यही कारण है कि पिछले साल से इस साल मिट्टी के दीयों की मांग बढ़ गई है। कुम्हार अपने मेहनत से बनाए गए दियों को महंगे दामों में बेच कर अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे है।

