मतदान:छह विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए मतदान

गोपालगंज36 मिनट पहले
दूसरे चरण में गोपालगंज जिले के जिन 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव होना है, उनमें भोरे(सुरक्षित), कुचायकोट,हथुआ, गोपालगंज, बरौली और बैकुंठपुर शामिल है। मतदान की प्रक्रिया सुबह सात बजे से आरंभ होकर शाम छह बजे संपन्न चली जिले में कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 19 लाख 6 हजार 359 है। इनमें 9 लाख 47 हजार 017 पुरुष मतदाता व 9 लाख 1 हजार 910 महिला मतदाता है। 79 जेडर मतदाताओं की संख्या जिले में है.

