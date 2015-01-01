पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था की तैयारी:व्रतियों ने खरना का प्रसाद किया ग्रहण, पहला अर्घ्य आज

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • घाटों पर तैयारियां पूरी, सभी घाटों पर तैयार रहेंगे गोताखोर,सुरक्षा के किए गए पुख्ता इंतजाम

लोक घाटो पर तैनात हुए गोताखोर और एनडीआरएफ की टीम छठ व्रत को देखते हुए तालाब व नदी वाले घाट पर गोताखोरों के अलावा एनडीआरएफ की टीम को तैनात कर दिया गया है। पूरे जिले में चिन्हित किए गए 271 घठ घाटों पर विशेष सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। इन घाटों पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ने को देखते हुए प्रशासनिक देखरेख में कई घाटों पर गहरे पानी वाले घाट पर बांस व बल्ले लगाए गए हैं। अ‌र्घ्य के लिए नदी में उतरने वाली महिलाओं को निर्धारित स्थान से आगे बढ़ने से रोका जा सके।

वहीं छठ पर्व को देखते हुए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सभी छठ घाटों पर दस-दस स्वयंसेवकों की टीम को तैनात किया गया है। तमाम स्वयंसेवकों को छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा का पुख्ता प्रबंध देखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। ताकि घाट पर किसी भी तरह की दुर्घटना नहीं हो सके। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तमाम घाटों की मॉनीटरिग के लिए सीओ व बीडीओ को तमाम घाटों पर नजर रखने को कहा गया है। लोक आस्था का महापर्व के आज दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को व्रतियों ने खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। शुक्रवार को व्रती महिला-पुरुष विभिन्न घाटों पर अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को पहला अ‌र्घ्य देंगे। इसको लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी घाटों पर गोताखोर मौजूद रहेंगे।इसके साथ ही सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
घाट पर मौजूद रहेंगे दंडाधिकारी
छठ घाट पर पर्याप्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को देखते हुए अधिक भीड़-भाड़ वाले चिन्हित किए गए छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा बलों के साथ ही दो सौ से अधिक दंडाधिकारियों की भी तैनाती की गई है। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर पूर्व में ही कई बिदुओं पर सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर तैयारियों को पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया जा चुका है।

प्रसाद बनाते समय छठव्रती गाती हैं छठ गीत| एक ओर जहां मोबाइल, ऑटो, बस, दुकानों आदि में छठ गीत सुनाई पड़ रहे है। वहीं, दूसरी और छठ व्रतियों द्वारा खराना का प्रसाद बनाते समय समूह में गाए जाने वाला पारंपरिक छठ गीत भारतीय संस्कृति की विशेषता को दिखा रहा है। खास बात यह है कि बदलते समय के साथ छठ गीतों में भी आधुनिकता जरूर आई है। लेकिन इसमें परंपरा अभी भी जिंदा है तथा यह माटी खुशबू से दूर नहीं हुई हैं। देश विदेश में रहने वाले लोग भी,जो पश्चिमी रंग में रच बस गए है,छठ में घर आते ही इन गीतों में खो जा रहे हैं। गीत बजते ही लोगों के सिर श्रद्धा से झुक जा रहे हैं।

केरवा जे फरेला घबद से, ओह पर सुगा मेडराय, दरस दिखाव ए दीनानाथ, उग हो सुरुज देव.....

मंडल कारा से केरवा जे फरेला घबद से, ओह पर सुगा मेडराय,दरस दिखाव ए दीनानाथ, उग हो सुरुज देव,कांच्चे ही बांस के बहंगिया, बहंगी लचकत जाए...होए न बलम जी कहरिया, बहंगी घाटे पहुंचाए...जैसे छठ गीतों की आवाज बाहर भी सुनाई देने लगी है। आसपास के गांवों में मंडल कारा से निकले छठ मइया के गीत भक्ति मय बना दिया है। इसी प्रकार 1400 से अधिक रहने वाले कैदी परिसर में पूरा भक्तिमय माहौल है। जेल प्रशासन छठ पूजा की तैयारी पूरी कर चुका है।
25 बंदी कर रहे छठ पूजा
इस बार मंडल कारा में 20 महिलाएं और 5 पुरुष बंदी छठ पूजा कर रहे हैं। जेल प्रशासन द्वारा सूप व डाला के लिए फल व पूजन सामग्री के साथ छठ व्रती महिला एवं पुरूष बंदी को साड़ी, धोती, गंजी भी दिया गया है। जेल परिसर स्थित तालाब की साफ सफाई पूरी कर दी गई है। इस तालाब की उड़ाही कर नया पानी डाला गया और तालाब को फिर से साफ किया गया। घाट का निर्माण किया गया। घाट निर्माण के बाद उसकी साज सज्जा की जेल प्रशासन ने कर दिया है। जेल प्रशासन की कोशिश है कि बंदी जब घाट पहुंचे तो उन्हें घर जैसा माहौल मिले।

