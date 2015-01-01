पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण द्वारा आंकड़े जारी:संपूर्ण टीकाकरण में हुआ सुधार, 5 साल में 16.3% हुई वृद्धि, प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के टीका से हुआ मोहभंग

पिछले पांच सालों में जिले में टीकाकरण कार्य में काफी सुधार हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण द्वारा जारी आंकड़ा के अनुसार बच्चों के टीकाकरण में 16.3 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वर्ष 2015-16 में जिले में 12-23 माह के 81.6% बच्चों का टीकाकरण होता था जो कि वर्ष 2019-20 में बढ़कर 97.9 प्रतिशत हो गया।

ये आंकड़ें बता रहे हैं कि जिले में पूर्ण टीकाकरण में काफी सुधार आया है। साथ ही टीकाकरण को लेकर लोगों में जागरूकता भी आयी है। टीकाकरण बचपन में होने वाली 12 जानलेवा बीमारियों से बचाव का सबसे प्रभावशाली एवं सुरक्षित तरीका है।

टीकाकरण बच्चे के रोग प्रतिरोधक तंत्र को मजबूत बनाता है और उन्हें विभिन्न जीवाणुओं तथा विषाणुओं से लड़ने की शक्ति प्रदान करता है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के अनुसार जिले में 12 से 23 माह के 98.1 प्रतिशत के बच्चों का सरकारी अस्पतालों में टीकाकरण हो रहा है।

राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार 92.6 प्रतिशत बच्चों का सरकारी अस्पतालों में टीकाकरण होता था, जो अब बढ़कर 98.1 प्रतिशत हो गया है। इस तरह से इसमें 5.5 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

निजी अस्पतालों से मोहभंग

जिले में निजी अस्पतालों टीकाकरण करवाने वाले लोगों में कमी आयी है। 1.9% बच्चों का निजी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण हो रहा है। सरकारी अस्पतालों में टीके की बेहतर गुणवत्ता, मानक अनुरूप संग्रहण एवं महंगे टीको का निःशुल्क वितरण लोगों का निजी अस्पतालों से मोह भंग करने में कारगर साबित हुआ है।

