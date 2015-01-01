पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:अक्षय नवमी पर महिलाओं ने मंदिरों में की पूजा-अर्चना

गोपालगंज8 घंटे पहले
  • पीपल, तुलसी की तरह ही आंवला भी पूजनीय और पवित्र है, इसी वजह से अक्षय नवमी पर की जाती है पूजा

सोमवार को अक्षय नवमी का पर्व हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर शहर से लेकर गांव में जगह-जगह लोगों ने श्रद्धापूर्वक आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना की। शहर के शिव मंदिर, दुर्गा मंदिर समेत दर्जनों धार्मिक स्थलों पर आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना करने के बाद जगह-जगह टोली में जमा होकर महिलाओं ने आंवले के वृक्ष के नीचे खाना बनाया और पूरे परिवार के साथ वहीं प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। अक्षय नवमी के पर्व को लेकर महिलाओं में काफी उत्साह रहा। सुबह से ही महिलाएं अक्षय नवमी के पर्व की तैयारियों में जुटी हुई थी। दोपहर 12 के बाद महिलाओं ने आंवला पेड़ का विधि विधान से पूजा किया।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा में भी आंवला का बड़ा महत्व
उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेद पद्धति में वृक्षों का अत्यंत ही महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होता है और यह एक कारण है कि भारत में विभिन्न वृक्षों को एक अत्यंत ही महत्वपूर्ण स्थान प्राप्त है। नीम वृक्ष को तो शीतला माता का दर्जा प्राप्त है, नीम का प्रयोग विभिन्न रोगों आदि के इलाज के लिए किया जाता है। जब बात वृक्षों की हो रही है तो एक महत्वपूर्ण वृक्ष की बात अत्यंत ही आवश्यक हो जाती है। यह वृक्ष है आवंला, आंवला एक अत्यंत ही महत्वपूर्ण वृक्ष है तथा यह पारंपरिक ज्ञान का हिस्सा बन चुका है और पारंपरिक चिकित्सा में भी आंवला का बड़ा महत्व है।

आंवला के फल अमृत के समान
इस अवसर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश विष्णुदेव उपाध्याय ने कहा कि आंवले के रस का धार्मिक महत्व भी है। मान्यता है कि नियमित रूप से पीने से पुण्य में बढ़ोतरी होती है और पाप नष्ट होते हैं। पीपल, तुलसी की तरह ही आंवला भी पूजनीय और पवित्र माना गया है और इसी वजह से आंवला नवमी पर इसकी पूजा की जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि आंवला के फल अमृत के समान है। हम सभी उसके कृतज्ञ है। प्रकृति हमें जो भी कुछ देती है उसके भी हम आभारी रहते है।उन्हें देवता मानते है। गंगा जीवनदायनी है, उसे देवी मानते है। पीपल ऑक्सीजन देता है, उसे देवतुल्य मानते है। गाय दूध देती है, उसे मां मानते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्वजों के परंपरा को देखते हुए आज भी अपने लोगों के साथ अक्षय नवमी पर पूजा करते है और प्रसाद ग्रहण करते है।

आंवला पेड़ पर नारायण भगवान व माता लक्ष्मी का होता है वास
जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि धर्मों से सबसे ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण अनुष्ठानों में से एक अक्षय नवमी को कहा जाता है। अक्षय नवमी के किए गए दान या किसी धर्मार्थ कार्य का लाभ व्यक्ति को वर्तमान और अगले जन्म में भी प्राप्त होता है। अक्षय नवमी का महत्व बहुत ज्यादा है। इस पर्व को बेहद ही श्रद्धा और समर्पण के साथ मनाया जाता है। अक्षय नवमी पर्व पर माना जाता है कि इस तिथि को आंवला पेड़ पर नारायण भगवान व माता लक्ष्मी का वास रहता है। जिसके कारण अक्षय नवमी में आंवला पेड़ की पूजा करने की परंपरा है। मान्यता है कि आंवला के सेवन करने मात्र से ही श्री हरि प्रसन्न होते हैं।

