नदी से मिला शव:बरौली में युवक को अगवा कर हत्या, नदी से मिला शव

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • घर से किसी काम को लेकर युवक निकला था बाहर, सुबह मिला शव, परिजनों ने दर्ज कराया मामला

युवक को अगवा करने के बाद उसकी हत्या कर दी गई।हत्या के बाद साक्ष्य को मिटाने के लिए शव को नदी में फेंक दिया गया।घटना बरौली थाना क्षेत्र के कमालपुर गांव की है।युवक का शव पुलिस ने नदी से बरामद किया। युवक की दोनों आंखें फोड़ कर चेहरे को जलाने का प्रयास किया गया था।पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।हत्या की वजह का अबतक पता नहीं चल पाया है।पुलिस मामले की जांच करते हुए हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। युवक के परिजनों ने एफ आई आर दर्ज कराई है।

किसी के बुलाने पर घर से निकला था युवक
: कमलापुर गांव निवासी भिक्की यादव का पुत्र उमाशंकर यादव मंगलवार को किसी के फोन आने के बाद किसी काम से बाहर निकला था। जिसके बाद से वह घर नहीं लौटा। परिजनों का कहना है कि एक युवक बाइक से उसे लेने के लिए आया था।दोपहर तक युवक के घर नहीं लौटने पर परिजनों ने उसकी खोजबीन शुरू किया। लेकिन उसका पता नहीं चल सका। युवक का पता नहीं चलने पर शाम को स्वजनों ने युवक उमाशंकर यादव को अपहरण कर लेने को लेकर बरौली थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई।

पुलिस बोली हत्या के पहले उसके साथ मारपीट की गई
बरौली थाना के थानाध्यक्ष विजय सिंह ने बताया कि युवक के शव को देखने से ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि उसके साथ मारपीट की गई है। शरीर पर कई जगहों पर जख्म के निशान थे। हत्या करने के दौरान उसकी दोनों आंख को फोड़ दिया गया था। चेहरे पर तेजाब डाल कर जला दिया गया है।
मोबाइल का सीडीआर निकालने में जुटी पुलिस
इस हत्या की गुत्थी को सुलझाने के लिए पुलिस युवक के मोबाइल नंबर का सीडीआर निकालने में जुटी हुई है। लेनदेन को लेकर ही उमाशंकर की हत्या कर दी गई है।

