बाजार गुलजार:मिट्टी के दीया व बर्तन की डिमांड बढ़ी, कुम्हार के चेहरे खिले, ऑनलाइन भी बिक्री

गड़खा2 घंटे पहले
भारत-चीन बॉर्डर पर तनाव के बाद से चाइनीज समानों की बिक्री पर भले ही बहुत प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा हो लेकिन इस बार मिट्टी के दीया व बर्तन की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। यहां तक की ग्रामीण इलाकों में बनाने के बाद ऑनलाइन बिक्री भी शुरू किया गया है। मढ़ौरा के भुआलपुर में एमबीए और मास कॉम तथा इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करने के बाद तीन युवाओं ने गांव में स्वरोजगार विकसित किया है।

आलोक रंजन ने बताया कि मिट्टी के दीये को भी ऑनलाइन बेच रहे है। इसके अलावा मिट्टी के तमाम कलाकृतियों की मार्केटिंग कर रहे है। छठ महापर्व में मिट्टी के दीपक,धूपदानी,हाथी,गणेश लक्ष्मी के मूर्ति समेत अन्य समानों की बिक्री इस बार काफी बढ़ गई है। पहले जहां सस्ता के चक्कर में लोग चाइनीज लाइट्स लगाते थे। वहीं इस बार लोग चीनी लाइट छोड़कर मिट्टी के दिया की ओर रुझान बढ़ गई है।

रायपुरा के छेदी पंडित, राम इकबाल पंडित रामजतन पंडित श्री राम पंडित उमेश पंडित सुरेश पंडित कृष्णा पंडित सुखदेव पंडित साधु पंडित तुलसी पंडित,अम्बिका पण्डित समेत अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि पिछले कई वर्षों से समाजसेवी संस्थाएं लोगों को चाइनीस सामान के बहिष्कार करने के सामान के उपयोग करने के लिए जागरूक करते थे। फिर भी मिट्टी के दीपक की बिक्री कम होती थी।

लेकिन इस बार चायनीज की करतूत से नाराज लोगों का रुझान मिट्टी के सामान की ओर बढ़ गई है। इसलिए बिक्री बढ़ने से कई परिवारों के सामने पिछले कई वर्षों से आर्थिक संकट धीरे-धीरे दूर होने लगी है। पहले जहां चाहे दुकानों में प्लास्टिक शीशे के कप उपयोग होते थे। वहीं अब अख्तियारपुर गड़खा, मीनापुर,रायपुरा,सराय बक्स,बांसडीह समेत पर सैकड़ों जगहों पर चाय दुकानों में मिट्टी के कप का उपयोग होने से प्रजापति परिवारों को साल भर मिट्टी के बर्तन बनाने का काम मिल रहा है।

