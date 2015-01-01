पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ट्रक की चपेट में आने से पिता की गई जान, बेेटी की हालत गंभीर

गड़खा2 घंटे पहले
  • दुकान बंद कर लौट रहा था स्वर्ण व्यवसायी, जानकीनगर के पास हुई घटना

गड़खा चिरांद मार्ग पर जानकीनगर नहर के पास अनियंत्रित ट्रक की ठोकर से एक युवक की मौत हो गई,जबकि उसकी पुत्री घायल हो गई। मृतक स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के जानकीनगर गांव निवासी जयप्रकाश शाह के 35 वर्षीय पुत्र चन्दन शाह है। बेटी पलक कुमारी जो पापा के साथ थी। हादसे में घायल हो गई। उसका इलाज चल रहा है।
ट्रक चालक को लोगों ने दौड़ाकर पकड़ा, पुलिस ने आने में की देरी
घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों ने ट्रक को पकड़ा व स्थानीय पुलिस को सूचना दी। आसपास के लोगों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई भी की। लोगों का कहना था कि बार-बार अाग्रह किए जाने के बाद भी वाहन चालक तय गति में वाहन नहीं चलाते। थाना परिसर से सिर्फ 3 किलोमीटर दूर पर घटना होने के बावजूद समय पर नहीं पहुंची। देर शाम तक ग्रामीणों की भीड़ से मार्ग पर जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई थी। माता पिता, भाई मुन्ना साह, राजकुमार साह समेत अन्य का रो रोकर बुरा हाल था। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोग पुलिस प्रशासन को कोस रहे थे।

सूचना देने के बाद बाद समय पर नहीं पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी

चिरांद रोड है दुकान
जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक गड़खा बाजार के चिरांद रोड से अपनी स्वर्ण दुकान बंद कर बुधवार संध्या अपने घर वापस जा रहा था। तभी जानकीनगर गड़खा के बीच गड़खा की ओर से आ रही अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने जबरदस्त ठोकर मार दी। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।ठोकर मारने के बाद ट्रक चालक वाहन लेकर भागने लगा। आसपास के लोगों ने उसे दौड़ाकर पकड़ा।

भटकेसरी के पिता-पुत्र की दुर्घटना में पटना में हुई मौत
प्रखंड के भटकेशरी गांव के पिता व पुत्र की मौत बुधवार की अहले सुबह गांधी सेतु पटना पर हाजीपुर में हो गई। इस घटना में जहां कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। वहीं ट्रक भी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इस घटना में कार के दो ड्राईवर की हालत गंभीर हैं। जिन्हें पीएमसीएच पटना में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि अन्य पुत्र मामूली रूप से घायल है। मृतक भटकेशरी गांव के 47 वर्षीय श्रीनिवास प्रसाद तथा उनके तीस वर्षीय पुत्र मुन्ना प्रसाद बताया गया है। घायलों में कार के दो ड्राइवर चंदन यादव एवं बबलू यादव बताए गए हैं। जो कलकत्ता के हैं। घायलों में श्रीनिवास प्रसाद का पुत्र वरुण कुमार भी शामिल है। घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सभी कोलकाता से दीवाली व छठ पूजा में अपने घर आ रहे थे। इस क्रम में हाजीपुर पुल पर हादसा हो गया।घटना की सूचना पर परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया।

