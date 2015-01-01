पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एफआईआर दर्ज:बैकुंठपुर में मोटर चोरी एफआईआर दर्ज

गड़खा4 घंटे पहले
गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के बैकुंठपुर गांव में मुर्गी फार्म से एक पानी वाला मोटर की चोरी चोरों के द्वारा कर ली गई। इस मामले में बैकुण्ठपुर निवासी मंजीत सिंह ने थाना आवेदन देकर कहा कि मेरे घर के बगल में मेरा मुर्गी फार्म है। वहीं पर पानी वाला मोटर था। मैं वही पर सोया था। तभी रात में खटखट की आवाज सुनाई दी मैं उठ कर देखा तो तीन व्यक्ति मेरा मोटर को खोल कर लेकर जा रहे थे। चोरी का आरोप गांव के ही जितेन्दर कुमार व राजू शर्मा व पिठाघाट गांव के बद्री कुमार साह पर लगाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष अमृतेश कुमार ने बताया कि जांच पड़ताल कर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी।

