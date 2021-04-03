पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एंटी रैबीज का इंजेक्शन नहीं मिलने से सदस्यों ने किया हंगामा

गुरुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति की बैठक में पिछली बैठक के पारित प्रस्तावों की हुई संपुष्टि

प्रखंड कार्यालय के मीटिंग हाॅल में गुरुवार को पंचायत समिति की बैठक हुई, जिसकी अध्यक्षता प्रखंड प्रमुख नीलम कुमारी यादवेंदु ने की। इसमें पिछले बैठक में पारित प्रस्तावों की संपुष्टि की गई। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में करीब एक माह से एंटी रैबीज का इंजेक्शन नहीं मिलने व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लापरवाही से आक्रोशित सदस्यों ने जमकर शोर मचाया।

इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के अंतर्गत हो रहे नल-जल में भी लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया गया। नदौरा पंचायत के पंचायत समिति सदस्य व शिक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर प्रसाद ने मनरेगा योजना से लगे पौधारोपण की जानकारी ली। इसी प्रकार शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व राशन केरोसिन के मुद्दा पर भी चर्चा की गई। वहीं राजद विधायक विनय कुमार यादव ने बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पंचायत समिति में सदस्यों को जो भी परेशानी हो, उसका निराकरण संबंधित विभाग के पदाधिकारी को हरसंभव करना चाहिए।

इससे सदन की गरिम बनी रहेगी। बैठक में उप प्रमुख नागेंद्र पासवान, बीडीओ अरुण कुमार, एलएस अर्चना कुमारी, पीओ संजय कुमार, हेल्थ मैनेजर अभय कुमार सिंहा, रघुनाथखाप पंचायत के मुखिया मुन्नालाल विश्वकर्मा, नदौरा मुखिया संजय कुमार दास, चिलोर मुखिया मंजू देवी, कोलौना मुखिया मो परवेज आलम, राजन मुखिया परमेश्वर चौधरी, पंचायत समिति सदस्य पप्पू कुमार रजक समेत कई लोग मौजूद थे।
महिला जनप्रतिनिधि की बैठक में संख्या नगण्य
यहां 22 पंचायत समिति में 11 महिला एवं 16 पंचायत के मुखिया में आठ पंचायत की मुखिया महिला है। पंचायत समिति की बैठक में कुल 38 जनप्रतिनिधियों में 18 महिला जनप्रतिनिधि सदस्य हैं। उसके बाद भी प्रखंड प्रमुख नीलम कुमारी यादवेंदु समेत मात्र पांच महिला जनप्रतिनिधि सदन में मौजूद थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें