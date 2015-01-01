पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनहोनी:महिला को बचाने में कार अनियंत्रित होकर साइकिल को कुचल डाला, अधेड़ की मौत

गुठनी2 दिन पहले
अस्पताल परिसर में मृत हदीस नट के परिजन को समझाते विधायक
  • घटना गुठनी की, शादी से लौट रही थी कार, साइकिल में ठोकर मारते हुए खंभे से टकराई
  • कार सवार तीन लोग घायल, एक की हालत नाजुक, लोगों का अस्पताल में हंगामा

राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ संख्या 227 ए गुठनी-मैरवा मुख्य मार्ग पर चित्ताखाल गांव के समीप हुई भीषण हादसे में साइकिल सवार की मौत हो गई। जबकि कार में सवार पिता -पुत्र और बहू गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए है। घायल सभी लोगों को ग्रामीणों ने गुठनी पीएचसी लाया गया, जहां से गुठनी चौराहा निवासी हदीश नट उम्र (50 वर्ष) को एम्बुलेंस से सीवान सदर भेजा गया। वही निजी एम्बुलेंस से हुसैनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के सूरापुर निवासी और कार सवार तीनों लोगों को गोरखपुर भेजा गया। हदीश नट की मौत सीवान सदर अस्पताल में पहुंचते ही हो गयी। वहीं गोरखपुर गये तीन में अवधकिशोर सहाय (80 वर्ष) तथा उनकी बहू शिल्पी देवी (32) की हालत नाजुक बतायी जा रही है। हदीश के परिजन सीवान सदर में मौत के बाद शव लेकर गुठनी अस्पताल चले आये तथा अस्पताल की कुव्यवस्था के कारण समुचित इलाज नहीं होने का आरोप लगाकर अस्पताल में ही शव रखकर हंगामा करने लगे। मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक सत्यदेव राम ने हदीश के परिजनों को ढांढ़स दिलाया तथा समझा बुझाकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिये सीवान सदर भेजवाया।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी बिलजी का खंभा टूट गया
बताया जाता है कि रविवार सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे गुठनी मैरवा मुख्य मार्ग पर चित्ताखाल गांव के समीप गोरखपुर से शादी समारोह से लौट रहे कार से अपने घर हुसैनगंज जा रहे कार चालक ने अचानक सड़क पर आई महिला को बचाने के लिये अनियंत्रित होकर सामने से आ रहे साईकिल सवार को ठोकर मारते हुये बिजली के खंभे से टकरा गयी। बिजली खंभे से कार की टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि खम्भा टूट गया और इस दुर्घटना में कार सवार चार लोग तथा साईकिल सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये। घायलों में गुठनी चौराहा निवासी साईकिल सवार हदीश नट की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इसका बेटा फिरोज नट, कार सवार हुसैनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के सूरापुर गांव के मूल निवासी अवधकिशोर सहाय (80वर्ष) इनकी बहू शिल्पी देवी व पुत्र निहित सहाय घायल हो गए। निहित सहाय अपने पिता -पत्नी को लेकर अपने पैतृक घर हुसैनगंज जा रहे थे वही साईकिल सवार हदीश राशन का चावल कोटादार के यहां से उठा कर घर जा रहा था।

बहू का इलाज गोरखपुर में चल रहा है जहां उसकी हालत चिंताजनक है
रविवार सुबह राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ संख्या 277 A गुठनी मैरवा मुख्य मार्ग पर चित्ताखाल के समीप हर्इ सड़क दुर्घटना में साईकिल सवार हदीस की हर्इ मौत के बाद कार सवार बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति अवधकिशोर सहाय की भी मौत रविवार शाम गोरखपुर मेडिकल अस्पताल में हो गयी। वही उनकी बहू शिल्पी गोरखपुर मेडिकल कालेज अस्पताल में इलाजरत है। अवधकिशोर सहाय मूल रूप से हुसैनगंज के सूरापुर गांव के निवासी है और गोरखपुर में सपरिवार रहते है। रविवार के बहू बेटा और पोता के साथ घर सूरापुर जा रहे कि चित्ताखाल में एक महिला को बचाने के क्रम में उनकी गाड़ी साईकिल सवार को थोकर मारते हुये बिजली के खंभे से टकरा गयी थी जिसमे साईकिल सवार की मौत ईलाज के क्रम में सीवान सदर में हो गयी थी।

20 हजार रुपए का मिला पारिवारिक लाभ अनुदान
हदीश नट के शव को गुठनी अस्पताल में रख हंगामा कर रहे उसके परिजनों को पारिवारिक लाभ के तहत बीडीओ ने दूरभाष पर वार्ता कर मुखिया प्रतिनिधि विनोद चौधरी द्वारा 20 हजार दिलवाया जिसे विधायक सत्यदेव राम ने अपने हाथों हदीश की पत्नी खैरुन खातून को सौंपा।

