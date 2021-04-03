पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर छोड़कर भागे ससुरालवाले:गुठनी में दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या

गुठनी3 घंटे पहले
  • पड़ोसी से पूछताछ के बाद यूपी के भागलपुर सरयू नदी से बरामद किया गया शव, छानबीन में जुटे पुलिस अधिकारी

टड़वा पश्चिम घोठा टोला गांव में दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या कर दी गयी। इसको लेकर गुठनी के कुंडेसर गांव के शुभलाल यादव के परिजन गुरुवार सुबह टड़वा पहुंचे और पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी भतीजी की हत्या उसकी ससुरालवालों ने कर दी है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार सिंह, एएसआई जयलाल राम गांव पहुंचकर मामले की छानबीन की। कुंडेसर के रहनेवाले हरेराम यादव व मीरा देवी ने बताया कि उनकी भतीजी सबिता की शादी टड़वा खुर्द पश्चिम के घोठा टोला निवासी स्व. रामप्रभाव यादव के पुत्र सुरेंद्र यादव से 2013 में हुई थी। सबिता के पिता शुभलाल यादव असम में हैं। जब वे लोग गांव पहुंचे तो घर के पास सबिता की सास प्रभावती कुंवर डेढ़ वर्षीय पोती को लेकर बैठी हुई थी। इस घटना में सास से पूछताछ में पता चला था कि पड़ोसी का कमलेश यादव भी रात में इलाज कराने साथ गया था। थानाध्यक्ष ने को उसने बताया कि शव को यूपी के भागलपुर सरयू नदी में छिपाया गया है। कमलेश के बताए स्थान शव बरामद किया गया।

पूछताछ कर सास को छोड़ा
पुलिस ने आरोपित सास प्रभावती को हिरासत में लिया और करीब दो घंटे पूछताछ के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि महिला को छोड़ दिया गया है। प्रथम दृष्टया वह निर्दोष प्रतीत हो रही है। लिखित आवेदन मिलने के बाद गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। महिला का कहना था कि बहू की तबीयत रात में खराब हुई थी। उसे लेकर यूपी के देवरिया गये थे वहीं उसकी मृत्यु हो गयी तो दाह संस्कार वहीं हुआ।

पति व साथियों पर आरोप
विवाहिता के चाचा हरेराम ने आरोप लगाया कि उनकी भतीजी की हत्या दहेज के लिए की गयी है। ससुरालवालों ने रात में ही उसके शव को छिपा दिया है। घटना को अंजाम देने में पति सुरेंद्र यादव व उसके साथी तथा परिजन शामिल हैं।

