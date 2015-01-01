पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पिकअप के धक्के से गिरा पोल, आवाज सुन बाहर आई महिला की करंट से मौत

गुठनीएक घंटा पहले
गुठनी में बिजली पोल तोड़ते गड्‌ढे में पलटी पिकअप।
  • गुठनी के भठही के पास रात करीब एक बजे हुई घटना, सड़क किनारे गड्‌ढे में पलटा पिकअप
  • देर रात हुई घटना के बाद मची अफरा-तफरी, पुलिस ने शव लिया कब्जे में

गुठनी-मैरवा मुख्य (राम-जानकी) मार्ग पर भठही के पास बिजली खंभे में पिकअप की टक्कर के बाद गिरे तार की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत हो गयी। घटना गुरुवार देर रात की है। महिला के परिजनों ने बताया कि रात करीब एक बजे मैरवा की तरफ से तेज रफ्तार में आ रही पिकअप खंभे से टकराते हुए पलट गया। इसके बाद बिजली का तार खंभा सहित गिर गया। घर के पास तेज आवाज सुनकर बालदेव शर्मा की पत्नी सुर्यावती देवी जैसे ही बाहर निकली, वह तार की चपेट में आ गई। इससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। देर तक जब मां अंदर नहीं आई तो उसका पुत्र राजन बाहर निकला तो घटना की जानकारी हुई। उसके शोर मचाए जाने के बाद लोग एकत्र हुए। मुखिया प्रतिनिधि संजय मिश्रा तथा वार्ड सदस्य प्रतिनिधि छोटेलाल प्रसाद ने पुलिस और बिजली विभाग के कनीय अभियंता को सूचना दी। शुक्रवार की सुबह निवर्तमान विधायक सत्यदेव राम पहुंचे और पुलिस प्रशासन व बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों को मौके पर बुलाया। एसआई विनोद कुमार ने शव काे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सीवान सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

बिजली कंपनी देगी मुआवजा
बिजली कंपनी के एसडीओ राजीव कुमार व कनीय अभियंता योगेश कुमार ने वरीय अधिकारियों से वार्ता कर मुवावजे की राशि सोमवार को उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया है। अंचल निरीक्षक तारकेश्वर पांडेय ने पारिवारिक लाभ के तहत 20 हजार रुपए का चेक दिया। निवर्तमान विधायक सत्यदेव राम ने बिजली कंपनी के एसडीओ से कहा कि घनी आबादी वाले क्षेत्र में कवर्ड वायर लगाएं। इस मामले में कोताही नहीं करने को कहा। सुर्यावती देवी के पति फर्नीचर बनाते हैं। वह गुठनी-मैरवा मुख्य मार्ग पर परिजनों के साथ रहते हैं।

करंट से बालक झुलसा, गंभीर
भगवानपुर हाट | सोंधानी टोला गोआंसी गांव के मुन्ना राम के बारह वर्षीय पुत्र अंकित कुमार बिजली की चपेट में आ गया। इससे वह झुलस गया। उसे परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भगवानपुर लाया। वहां चिकित्सकों की निगरानी में इलाज चल रहा है। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. आरकेएन सहाय ने बताया कि वह खतरे से बाहर है। श्री राम ने बताया कि परिवार के सभी सदस्य धान की कटनी करने गए थे। अंकित घर पर अकेला था। पड़ोसियों की सूचना पर घर पहुंचे तो देखा कि वह अचेत अवस्था में पड़ा है।

बांस के सहारे झुलते तार से होती है बिजली की सप्लाई

सीवान| शहर में बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने में ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। लोगों की जान की परवाह किए बगैर बिजली की सप्लाई की जा रही है। कहीं पर लटकते तार से बिजली की सप्लाई हो रही है तो कहीं जर्जर तार से बिजली दी जा रही है। इससे भी बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता है। इसमें सुधार का प्रयास नहीं किया जा रहा है। मखदुम सराय मोहल्ले में जर्जर तार से बिजली की सप्लाई हो रही है। ब्रह्मस्थान के पास भी हालत दयनीय है। जबकि सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए कवर तार से बिजली की सप्लाई करनी है। उसमें भी बॉक्स लगाकर कनेक्शन देना है। लेकिन, कई मोहल्ले में कनेक्शन बॉक्स भी नहीं लगाया गया है। इस वजह से भी लोग टाेंका फंसाकर बिजली की सप्लाई कर रहे हैं। अस्पताल रोड के सर्जन लेन में बांस के पाोल के सहारे बिजली का तार ले जाया गया है। जबकि लोहे के पोल या सीमेंट के पोल के सहारे ही बिजली की सप्लाई करनी है। पोल के अभाव में लोग बांस के सहारे तार अपने घरों तक ले गए हैं।

