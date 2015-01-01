पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:दरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पांचवीं बार जीते सत्यदेव राम, भाकपा-माले ने दिया था टिकट

गुठनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 56 वर्षीय सत्यदेव ने भाजपा के रामायण मांझी को 12000 मतों से हराकर पहना जीत का ताज

सत्रहवीं बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन की सीट से भाकपा-माले प्रत्याशी सत्यदेव राम ने अपनी जीत हासिल कर पाचवीं बार विधायक बनने का गौरव हासिल की है। 56 वर्षीय सत्यदेव राम अपने प्रतिद्वंदी एनडीए के भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामायण मांझी को लगभग 12 हजार मतों से पराजित कर अपना सितारा बुलंद किया है। सत्यदेव राम की जीत से महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता व समर्थकों में काफी उत्साह देखा गया। कार्यकर्ताओ ने शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में एक दूसरे को मिठायी खिला खुशियां व्यक्त की।
जनवरी 1988 में थामा था भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी मार्क्सवादी का दामन
दरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लगातार दूसरी बार सहित पाचवीं बार विधायक बने भाकपा माले नेता सत्यदेव राम गरीबी के कारण जहां एक तरफ हाई स्कूल के बाद कि पढायी पूरी नही कर सके वही दूसरी ओर पहली बार विधायक बनने से पूर्व मैरवा में मोची का काम करते थे। 1987 में गरीबों पर हो रहे जुल्म उन्हें सहन नही हुआ और मोची का काम छोड़कर जनवरी 1988 में भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी मार्क्सवादी के प्रदेश किसान सभा इकाई को जॉइन किया और उसी समय घर छोड़ दिया। सत्यदेव राम डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर के आदर्शों के पदचिन्ह पर चलने तथा दहेज प्रथा को समाप्त करने के मुहिम में लग गये। 1988 से राजनीतिक सफर शुरू करने वाले सत्यदेव को भाकपा माले ने 1995 तत्कालीन मैरवा विधानसभा से अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया और उस चुनाव को सत्यदेव राम ने तत्कालीन निवर्तमान विधायक कांग्रेस के गोरख राम को पराजित कर ग्यारहवीं विधानसभा के सदस्य बन गये। बारहवीं बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव 2000 में पुनः पार्टी के उम्मीदवार बनाये गये और राजद सीपीएम गठबंधन के उम्मीदवार गिरधारी राम को हराकर लगातार दूसरी बार विधानसभा पहुचे।

2005 में लगाई थी हैट्रिक,मगर राष्ट्रपति शासन लगने के कारण नहीं बन पाई थी सरकार
फरवरी 2005 के तेरहवीं बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार बनकर जीत की हैट्रिक लगाया मगर सरकार नही बन सकने के कारण तीन माह राष्ट्रपति शासन रहने के बाद हुये नवंबर 2005 के मध्यावधि चुनाव को मात्र 280 मत से भाजपा के रामायण मांझी से चुनाव हार गये। नवंबर 2005 के चुनाव के बाद परिसीमन बदल गया और दरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र को अनु जाति के लिये आरक्षित किया गया। नये परिसीमन में पंद्रहवीं बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव 2010 में हुआ जिसमें भाजपा के प्रत्याशी तत्कालीन निवर्तमान विधायक रामायण मांझी ने पराजित कर दिया। भाकपा माले नेता सत्यदेव में पुनः 2015 में हुये सोलहवीं विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के रामायण मांझी को पराजित कर चौथी बार विधायक बनने का गौरव प्राप्त किया हालांकि 2015 का चुनाव सत्यदेव राम जेल में रहकर जीता था। 2015 के चुनाव में नामांकन करने के दौरान सत्यदेव राम को चिल्हमरवा दोहरा हत्याकांड में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था और उन्होंने जेल से चुनाव लड़कर विजय हाशिल की थी। गरीबी के कारण ईंटर की पढ़ाई पूरी नही कर पाने वाले विधायक सत्यदेव राम की बड़ी संतान रागिनी दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा है। उनका छोटा बेटा प्रिंस 10 वीं पास कर क्रिकेट के माध्ययम से खेल के क्षेत्र में अपना भाग्य आजमा रहा है। दहेज प्रथा के खिलाफ लड़ने वाले सत्यदेव राम ने खुद की शादी बिना दहेज के प्रेम विवाह के रूप में मालती राम से किया। सत्यदेव राम ने जिस मालती राम से 1990 में शादी की वह भी भाकपा माले की ही नेत्री थी और आज भी एपवा की जिलाध्यक्ष है। दरौली थानाक्षेत्र के कृष्णपाली गांव निवासी स्व राजवंशी राम के पुत्र सत्यदेव राम ने अपनी जीत को जनता की जीत बताते हुये सबको आभार व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने कहा मैं गरीब परिवार से रहा हूं और गरीब की एक एक दर्द को जानता हूं उन्होंने भावुक होकर हाई स्कूल की पढायी और ईंटर के लिये सीवान इस्लामिया कालेज में नामांकन कराने तक मे दरौली जैन हाई स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक गंगा बाबु का योगदान रहा लेकिन ईंटर का फीस जमा नही कर सका और पढायी छूट गयी थी।

तीन बार तत्कालीन मैरवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र तो दूसरी बार दरौली विस क्षेत्र से हुए निर्वाचित

1988 में भाकपा-माले के किसान सभा से राजनीतिक शुरुआत की और घर छोड़ दिया
1979 में हाई स्कूल पास किया और गरीबी के कारण इंटर की पढ़ाई नहीं कर सके पूरी
दो वर्षों तक ईंट भट्ठा पर की मजदूरी, फिर साईकिल से घूम-घूम कर बेचने लगे सब्जी
1984 से 87 तक मैरवा में किया मोची का काम
1990 में पार्टी की नेत्री मालती राम से किया प्रेम विवाह
1995 में पार्टी ने मैरवा विधानसभा से उम्मीदवार बनाया और चुनाव जीतकर बने विधायक
2015 में नामांकन के दौरान चिल्हमरवा दोहरा हत्या के मामले में जेल जाना पड़ गया
2015 का विधानसभा चुनाव जेल में रहकर जीता

