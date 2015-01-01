पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एसडीओ ने छठघाट का किया निरीक्षण, थाने में बैठक आज

गुठनी2 घंटे पहले
आस्था का महान पर्व छठपूजा को शांतिपूर्ण व सही तरीके से कोविड-19 का पालन करते हुये मनाया जा सके इसके लिये एसडीओ रामबाबू बैठा व एसडीपीओ जितेंद पांडे ने क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों के साथ छठघाट का निरीक्षण किया। मंगलवार को अधिकारी द्वय गुठनी के छोटी गंडकी नदी के राम-जानकी मंदिर स्थित छठघाट के निरीक्षण के दौरान सीओ शम्भूनाथ राम, बीडीओ धीरज कुमार दुबे व थानाध्यक्ष मनोरंजन कुमार को छठ व्रतियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने से संबंधित आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। मौके पर मौजूद सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं से भी अधिकारियों ने वार्ता कर छठ व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं को होने परेसानी की जानकारी लेने के बाद क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ सामंजस्य स्थापित कर व्यवस्था सुदृढ करने का निर्देश दिया। अधिकारी द्वय ने जिन जिन छठ घाटो का निरीक्षण किया उनमें गुठनी के छोटी गंडकी स्थित रामजानकी मंदिर स्थित छठघाट, बलुआ, ग्यासपुर छठघाट, मैरिटार छठघाट के अलावा कई अन्य शामिल है। अधिकारी द्वय गुठनी से 7 नं गोगरा तत्वन्ध होकर दरौली के लिये निकल गये तथा रास्ते मे डूमरहर, केवटलिया, अमरपुर सहित दरौली मुख्यालय स्थित पवित्र सरयू नदी तट स्थित छठघाट का निरीक्षण किया। गुठनी में छठघाट निरीक्षण के मौके पर मुखिया प्रतिनिधि डॉ मुकुल वर्मा, जदयू नेता सुनील ठाकुर, चद्रभान सिंह, राजेश पटेल थे।

