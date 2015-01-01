पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गुठनी में कट्‌टा और कारतूस के साथ तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार

गुठनी2 घंटे पहले
पतौवा-खड़खडिया गांव से पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को दो देसी कट्टे व एक कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। मंगलवार दोपहर में थानाध्यक्ष मनोरंजन कुमार को ग्रामीणों ने बदमाशों के बारे में सूचना दी। बताया गया था कि हीरो स्प्लेंडर बाइक पर तीन युवक हथियार के साथ गांव में आए हुए हैं। इसके बाद मैरवा और दरौली पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

तीनोंं थानों की पुलिस की मदद से तीनों को पकड़ लिया गया। पुलिस ने तीनों युवकों की तलाशी ली तो दो के पास से दो देसी कट्टा और कारतूस बरामद हुआ। पुलिस उनके साथियों के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है।

गिरफ्तार बदमाशों में यूपी के बनकटा थाने के नोनार पांडेय गांव निवासी अनिल गिरि का पुत्र विकाश गिरी (18 वर्ष), गुठनी के धूमनगर सोहगरा निवासी रामेश्वर सिंह का पुत्र गुड्डू सिंह (24 वर्ष) व दरौली थाना क्षेत्र के गड़वार गांव निवासी विद्यासागर चौबे का पुत्र अतुल चौबे (20 वर्ष) है। सभी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। उनके पास से तीन मोबाइल भी बरामद किया गया है।

