दर्दनाक:हरनौत में गाड़ी ने साइकिल सवार भाइयों को कुचला,एक की मौत

हरनौत7 घंटे पहले
  • खेत से लौटने के दौरान घटना, परिजनों में कोहराम, मिला मुआवजा

हरनौत थाना क्षेत्र के पोआरी गांव के समीप शुक्रवार को अज्ञात वाहन से ने साइकिल सवार भाइयों को कुचल दिया। जिससे एक की मौत हो गई। जख्मी नीतीश का इलाज अस्पताल में कराया जा रहा है। मृतक पवन सिंह का पुत्र नीलेश कुमार है। दोनों भाई, साइकिल पर सवार हो खेत से लौट रहे थे। उसी दौरान घटना हुई। दुर्घटना की खबर पाकर पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर आ गए। सीओ ने पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत परिवार को 20 हजार का चेक उपलब्ध कराया। साथ ही प्रावधान के तहत अन्य सहायता का आश्वासन परिवार को मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। पोआरी पंचायत के मुखिया सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि दोनों भाई पट्‌टा पर खेती करता था। दोनों फसल की रखवाली कर साइकिल पर सवार हो शाम में खंधा से लौट रहे थे। उसी दौरान अज्ञात वाहन ने साइकिल में टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे नीतीश सड़क किनारे गढ्‌ढ़े में जा गिरा। जबकि, निलेश सड़क पर। उसके बाद चालक निलेश को कुचलते हुए फरार हो गया। घटना के बाद थानाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर सिंह, सीओ नीरज कुमार सिंह मौके पर आ गए। सीओ ने परिवार को 20 हजार की सहायता उपलब्ध कराते हुए प्रावधान के तहत अन्य मुआवजा उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया।

