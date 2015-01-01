पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बच्चे की मौत के बाद हंगामा, चालक को पीटा

हरनौत/ चंडी3 घंटे पहले
चंडी में सड़क पर आगजनी कर हंगामा करते लोग।
  • चंडी में ट्रैक्टर से कुचल घटना, इलाके की दुकानें हुईं बंद, वाहन भी फूंका

चंडी थाना अंतर्गत नरसंडा बाजार में सोमवार की सुबह बेलगाम ईंट लोड ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर बच्चे की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। भीड़ ने खदेड़कर चालक को पकड़, उसकी पिटाई कर दी। दर्जनों की भीड़ चालक को पीट रही थी। उसी दौरान किसी तरह चालक भीड़ से निकलकर फरार हो गया। इसके बाद उग्र लोग आगजनी करते हुए एनएच 30 ए को जामकर हंगामा करने लगे। हंगामा होता देख बाजार के व्यवसाइयों ने स्वत: अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद कर दी। कुछ देर बाद भीड़ ने वाहन को क्षतिग्रस्त करते हुए उसमें आग लगा दी। मृतक नरसंडा निवासी रंजीत बिंद का 4 वर्षीय पुत्र सोनू कुमार है। घटना में बच्चे की मां जयमंति देवी भी जख्मी हुईं। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर आ गए। करीब छह घंटा हंगामा के बाद परिजन को चार लाख का चेक अधिकारियों ने उपलब्ध कराया। इसके बाद मार्ग से जाम हटाया जा सका। पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। मासूम अपनी मां के साथ बाजार जा रहा था। उसी दौरान उधर से गुजर रहे बेलगाम ट्रैक्टर ने बच्चे को कुचलते हुए महिला को टक्कर मार दिया। घटना में मौके पर ही मासूम की मौत हो गई। जबकि, उसकी मां जख्मी हो गई। मौत से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने खदेड़कर चालक को पकड़ लिया और उसकी पिटाई करने लगें। हालांकि, चालक किसी तरह भीड़ के चंगूल से निकलकर फरार हो गया। वह छोटी अमार गांव निवासी बताया जा रहा है। जबकि, वाहन गोपी बिगहा का है।

चीत्कार से माहौल गमगीन
परिजन आरोप लगा रहे थे कि चालक बाजार में ही छिपा है। इसके बाद आक्रोशितों ने सड़क पर आगजनी करते हुए जाम लगा दिया। ट्रैक्टर पर लोड ईंट को सड़क पर बिखेर व टायर जलाकर उग्र ग्रामीण हंगामा कर रहे थे। वाहन में भी आग लगा दी गई। हालांकि, कुछ देर बाद वाहन के आग पर काबू कर लिया गया। सीओ ने परिवार को चार लाख का चेक दिया।

