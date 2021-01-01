पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:कल्याण बिगहा में डिजिटल एक्सरे की सुविधा शुरू

हरनौत44 मिनट पहले
हरनौत में एक्सरे के उदघाटन के मौके पर सीएस। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सिविल सर्जन व प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी ने फीता काट एक्सरे कक्ष का उद्घाटन किया

कल्याण बिगहा स्थित रेफरल अस्पताल में शुक्रवार से डिजिटल एक्सरे की सुविधा की शुरूआत हो गई। सिविल सर्जन डा. राम सिंह व जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डा. अरुण कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर एक्सरे कक्ष का उद्घाटन किया। इस मौके पर प्रखंड प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डा. राकेश रंजन, पीएचसी प्रभारी डा. राजीव रंजन सिन्हा, रेफरल अस्पताल प्रभारी डा. चंद्रभूषण, केयर इंडिया के प्रबंधक मंतोष कुमार, गांव के अवधेश सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे। नारियल फोड़ कर एक्सरे कक्ष में प्रवेश किया गया। सीएस ने बताया कि डिजिटल एक्सरे मशीन से ह्वोल बॉडी का एक्सरे की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके संचालन के लिए यहां तकनीशियन गोविंद कुमार सिंह पोस्टेड हैं। अधिकारी ने बताया कि ग्रामीण परिवेश में रेफरल अस्पताल व वहां अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं का इंतजाम आम लोगों तक उनका लाभ पहुंचाने का सरकारी प्रयास है। यह इंतजाम लोगों में अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सचेत रहने की जागरुकता बढ़ायेगा। अस्पताल प्रभारी डा. चंद्रभूषण ने सीएस से परिसर में नये भवन की मांग की। अस्पताल भवन के अंदर लाभुकों के रजिस्ट्रेशन, दवा वितरण में काफी भीड़ हो जाती है। नया भवन बनने से यह काम वहां हो सकेंगे। इसके लिए सीएस ने प्रस्ताव मांगा है। कुछ लोगों ने अस्पताल में प्रसव की सुविधा नहीं मिलने की शिकायत की। इस पर प्रभारी डा. ने कहा कि काफी प्रयास किया कि गर्भवती महिलाओं का प्रसव यहां हो। यहां सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। ए ग्रेड की एएनएम हैं। इसके बाद भी परिवार यहां डिलीवरी नहीं करवाकर हरनौत अस्पताल ले जाते हैं। जिसके कारण आकस्मिक स्थिति में यहां परिवहन व अन्य संसाधन की कमी बताई जाती है। जबकि हरनौत अस्पताल एनएच के बगल बाजार में अवस्थित है। सीएस ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों खासकर आशा को प्रसव की लाभुक महिलाओं को कल्याण बिगहा अस्पताल लाने और व्यवस्था का लाभ पहुंचाने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान हेल्थ मैनेजर राजेश कुमार, डा. रागिनी सिन्हा, केयर के चंदन कुमार, जीएनएम नीतू, पूनम, नूतन, रंजू, सरगम सोनी, श्वेता, रजनीश कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

