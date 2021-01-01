पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:बस्ती गांव के निकट सड़क पर बाइक लगाकर बदमाशों ने कईयों को लूटा

हरनौत3 घंटे पहले
  • आठ की संख्या में थे बदमाश, जान मारने की धमकी

थाना क्षेत्र के बस्ती गांव में बजरंगबली मंदिर से आगे जल गोविंद पथ पर बाइक से रास्ता अवरुद्ध कर अज्ञात बदमाशों ने सोमवार की देर शाम बाइक और फोर व्हीलर सवार लोगों से हजारों रुपये लूट लिया। सूचना मिलने पर थाना पुलिस ने घटना की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पटना जिला के बख्तियारपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मिसी गांव निवासी मनोरंजन कुमार ने बताया कि साढ़े सात बजे के करीब बाइक से भतीजे को लेकर गांव लौट रहे थे। घात लगाये बदमाशों का संदेह होने पर उन्होंने बाइक भगानी चाही। पर आठ की संख्या में गलमोछी बांधे व मास्क पहने बदमाशों ने पिस्टल लहराते हुए गोली मारने की धमकी दी। भय के कारण रुक गये। बदमाशों ने उनके गले से डेढ़ भर की सोने की सिकड़ी, जेब से नगद पांच हजार रुपये, उनके भतीजे के गले से हनुमान जी का सोने का लॉकेट व उसकी जेब से साढ़े पांच सौ रुपये छीन लिया। लूटपाट के बाद उन्हें सड़क के बगल झाड़ी में बिठा दिया। वहां पहले से बिचाली ढोने वाले दो पिकअप वाहन के चालक भी थे। वे चंदा गांव से आ रहे थे। उनसे भी लूटपाट की गई थी।

शोर मचाने पर बाइक से भागे बदमाश
इसी दौरान हरनौत की ओर से फोर व्हीलर से आ रहे मिसी गांव के संजीत कुमार को भी बदमाशों ने रोकवाया। उनसे भी ग्यारह हज़ार नगद छीन लिया। आगे बस्ती गांव के ही शंकर कुमार नामक युवक फोर व्हीलर पर आये। उन्हें भी बदमाशों ने रुकवाया। माजरा समझकर उन्होंने वाहन को बैक गियर में डाला और तेजी से पीछे भागे। इसके बाद वाहन से उतरकर चोर का शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया, जिसके बाद बदमाश अपनी बाइकों पर सवार होकर भाग गये। उन्होंने लौटकर इसकी सूचना थाना पुलिस को दी। थानाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने मामले की छानबीन कर कार्रवाई की बात कही।

