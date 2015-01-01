पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:हवा का रुख बदला,ठंड से मिलेगी मामूली राहत

हरनौत10 घंटे पहले
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, पटना से जारी पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार अगले 48 घंटे में न्यूनतम पारा चढ़ेगा। जिससे ठंड से मामूली राहत मिलेगी। मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि उत्तर-पश्चिम से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं से न्यूनतम तापमान दस डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे चला गया था। जबकि अब हवा का रुख उत्तर-पूर्व दिशा की ओर से हो गया है। जिससे 48 घंटे में न्यूनतम तापमान में इजाफा होगा।

