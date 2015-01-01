पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:जिले में इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा की हुई शुरुआत

हथुआ3 घंटे पहले
बिहार बोर्ड ने इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 की सेंटअप परीक्षा की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। इसी के तहत बुधवार 11 नवंबर से जिले के सभी प्लस टू स्कूलों में संेटअप परीक्षा की शुरुआत हो गई। पहले दिन आर्टस के समाजिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा हुई। यह परीक्षा 19 नवंबर तक चलेगी। इससे पहले परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलाव किया गया था। परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड-19 महामारी से बचने के लिए सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किया जाना है। इसके तहत सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मास्क लगाना परीक्षा में अनिवार्य होगा। शहर के कमला राय कॉलेज, एमएम उर्दू कॉलेज आदि स्कूलों में परीक्षा देकर निकलने वाले छात्र- छात्राओं ने भी परीक्षा को लेकर खुशी देखी गई। कोरोना के चलते बंद स्कूल कॉलेजों में परीक्षा की शुरुआत होने से छात्रों के चेहरे पर खुशी दिखी। सेंटअप परीक्षा में प्रश्न पत्र का पैटर्न पूरी तरह से वार्षिक परीक्षा की तरह बनाया गया है।

गोपेश्वर कॉलेज में इंटरमीडिएट टेस्ट परीक्षा हुई शुरू

इंटरमीडिएट की टेस्ट परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही हैं। कोरोना को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए परीक्षा का आयोजन हो रहा है। इंटरमीडिएट सत्र (2019-21) के छात्र-छात्राएं इस परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होंगे। गोपेश्वर कॉलेज के परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. राजेश्वर बैठा ने बताया कि जिन छात्रों का फॉर्म 2021 में आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में भरा गया है। उनका इस परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होना अनिवार्य होगा। परीक्षा शुक्रवार 11 अक्टूबर से 18 नवंबर तक आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसमें प्रथम पाली में सुबह 9.30 बजे से विज्ञान एवं दोपहर 1.30 बजे से कला विषय के परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी।

