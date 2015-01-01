पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:चुनावी रंजिश आ रही है सामने, आएदिन मारपीट की घटना

हिलसा7 घंटे पहले
चुनावी रंजिश सामने आने लगी है। आएदिन मारपीट की घटनाएं इलाके में हो रही है। करायपरशुराय थाना क्षेत्र के वहोदी बिगहा में दो दिनों से चुनावी रंजिश में मारपीट व गाली-गलौज की घटना हो रही है। इंटर कॉलेज दिरीपर के समीप भी इस तरह की घटना हुई। हिलसा के बढ़नपुरा में भी दो गुटों में भिड़ंत हुई। डीएसपी कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद ने बताया कि बदमाशों की पहचान कर पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी। करायपरशुराय थानाध्यक्ष अवधेश पासवान, चिकसौरा थानाध्यक्ष प्रकाश लाल ने बताया कि लिखित शिकायत पर पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी।

