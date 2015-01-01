पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरनौत विधायक:नौवीं बार विधायक बने हरिनारायण सिंह बोले- सुशासन के कार्यक्रम को बढ़ायेंगे आगे

हिलसा4 घंटे पहले
नौवीं बार विधायक बने हरनौत विधायक हरिनारायण सिंह चंडी विधानसभा से पूर्व में छह बार विधायक रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा मंत्री रहते हुए भी वह अपने क्षेत्र पर विशेष ध्यान रखते रहे हैं। राजनीति में लंबी पारी खेली है। विकास की राजनीति की है।

हरनौत विधानसभा क्षेत्र का शहर और गांव का विकास उनकी प्राथमिकता रही है। इस बार भी सुशासन की सरकार बन रही है और सुशासन के कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ायेंगे। शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, सिंचाई, विधि व्यवस्था सभी में सुधार उनकी प्राथमिकता होगी। जो भी स्थानीय समस्याएं सामने आयेगी उसका प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निष्पादन करेंगे।

लाभ मिला : बागी की चुनौती को कांग्रेस ने बनाया आसान

हरनौत से सातवीं बार जीतने वाले जदयू के हरिनारायण सिंह को बागी की चुनौती मिली। बगावत कर लोजपा से चुनाव लड़ रही ममता देवी ने कड़ी चुनौती दी। हालांकि हरिनारायण सिंह 27 हजार 241 वोट के बड़े अंतर से जीते लेकिन कांग्रेस के कुंदन कुमार ने 21 हजार 144 वोट लाकर इनकी जीत की राह आसान कर दी। बसपा ने भी 4846 वोट की सेंधमारी की।

सेंधमारी : लोजपा ने रोक दी जदयू की राह, कारण यही

इस्लामपुर में लोजपा ने जदयू की जीत की राह रोक दी। राजद के राकेश कुमार रौशन 3698 वोट से जदयू के विधायक प्रत्याशी चन्द्रसेन को हराने में सफल रहे। इसलामपुर से इनके पिता भी विधायक रह चुके हैं। पिता की विरासत को वापस लेने के लिए ये जद्दोजहद कर रहे थे। लोजपा के नरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने 8597 वोट की सेंधमारी की जो जदयू को महंगा पड़ा।

