विस चुनाव:हिलसा में ईवीएम में खराबी के कारण मतदान बाधित

हिलसा3 घंटे पहले
करायपरसुराय प्रखंड के मतदान केंद्र संख्या 86 एवं 87 पर दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक 35 फ़ीसदी मतदान हुआ। इसी प्रकार मतदान केंद्र संख्या 45,45ए एवं 46 पर बड़ी संख्या में मतदाताओं की कतार लगी हुई थी। इस मतदान केंद्र पर 80 वर्षीय विकलांग महिला दुलारी देवी को उसकी पुत्री ने मतदान कराया। मतदान केंद्र संख्या 41 एवं 41ए पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाई गयी। मतदान केंद्र संख्या 30 पर दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक 43 फ़ीसदी मतदान हुआ था। मतदान केंद्र संख्या 170 पर ईवीएम में खराबी के कारण 1 घंटे तक मतदान बाधित रहा। मतदान केंद्र संख्या 145, 143ए, 146 ,147 ,148 एवं 148ए पर 4:00 बजे तक 65 फ़ीसदी मतदान हुआ था। मई हाईस्कूल मतदान केंद्र पर पुलिस द्वारा अरविंद कुमार एवं कुंदन उर्फ गरीबन तथा एक महिला मतदाता के साथ मारपीट की गयी। मतदाताओं ने बेवजह मारपीट का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया। स्थिति बेकाबू होते देख अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी एवं अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर आक्रोशित मतदाताओं को समझा-बुझाकर माहौल को शांत कराया। इसके बाद वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा जदयू के नगर अध्यक्ष कुंदन कुमार के साथ भी दुर्व्यवहार किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया है कि यहां पर प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिसकर्मी एक दल विशेष के पक्ष में काम कर रहे हैं।

