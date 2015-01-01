पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:शौच गई किशोरी से बदमाश ने पिस्टल दिखा किया दुष्कर्म

हिलसा9 घंटे पहले
  • करायपरसुराय में घटना, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

करायपरसुराय थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में सोमवार की शाम शौच गई किशोरी से बदमाश द्वारा पिस्टल की नोंक पर दुष्कर्म किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना की जानकारी के बाद डीएसपी के आदेश पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने आरोपित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़ा गया आरोपी बूटा यादव का शादीशुदा पुत्र बैजू गोप है। मंगलवार को 13 वर्षीया पीड़िता का मेडिकल जांच सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया। किशोरी शाम में शौच के लिए रेलवे लाइन के समीप खेत की ओर गई थी। उसी दौरान पूर्व से घात लगाए बदमाश ने हथियार का भय दिखा किशोरी को घने खेत में ले जाकर, उससे कुकृत्य किया। घटना को अंजाम दे बदमाश फरार हो गया। किसी तरह किशोरी घर लौटी और परिवार को घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद माता-पिता पीड़िता को लेकर केस दर्ज कराने थाना पहुंचे। परिजनों ने बताया कि पुलिस ने छेड़खानी का केस करने का दबाव बनाया। इसके बाद डीएसपी को घटना की जानकारी दी गई। घटनास्थल के निरीक्षण के बाद डीएसपी ने दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज करने आ आदेश दिया। फोरेंसिक जांच टीम भी मौके से साक्ष्य जमा की। डीएसपी कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद ने बताया कि आरोपी को न्यायालय के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।

