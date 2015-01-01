पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:नल-जल शुरू नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों ने जताया विरोध

हिलसा
हिलसा में विरोध कर रहे ग्रामीण।
  • गलियों की स्थिति भी काफी दयनीय है, जब कार्रवाई की सूचना मिली तो काम शुरू कर दिया

नगर परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 6 के अंतर्गत तिनरूखिया गांव में नल जल योजना के तहत कोई काम नही हुआ है। गांव के एक ही सरकारी चापाकल से ग्रामीणों का प्यास बुझ रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद सुविधा के नाम पर टैक्स लेती है लेकिन इस गांव में स्ट्रीट लाइट के अलावा और किसी तरह की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है।

गांव के गलियों की स्थिति भी काफी दयनीय है। जब विभागीय कार्रवाई की सूचना मिली तो ठेकेदार भी काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। स्थानीय लोगों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक वार्ड संख्या 8 में कुछ दिन पूर्व मोहल्ले की आधी आबादी को जल नल योजना के जलापूर्ति की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। लेकिन दो दिनों के भीतर ही सभी जगह पाइप से जगह-जगह पानी का रिसाव होना शुरू हो गया।

सड़क की खुदाई कर छोड़ा

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि गंजपर मोहल्ले में पाइप बिछाने के लिए सड़क खोदकर छोड़ दिया गया है। सड़क की खुदाई कर छोड़ देने दे परेशानी बढ़ गई है। कब से पाइप बिछाया जाएगा । किसी को कोई जानकारी नही। वार्ड संख्या 8 के पार्षद नगर परिषद के उप पार्षद विजय कुमार हैं। इस मामले में पूछे जाने पर कहा कि नल जल योजना का काम चल रहा है। जल्द ही मोहल्ले में नल जल चालू कराया जाएगा।

करेंगे विरोध
स्थानीय रमेश कुमार, मंगल देवी, रामाशीष मिस्त्री, रिंकू कुमार, नारी देवी, शांति देवी, कुसुम देवी, मुन्नी देवी, सुलेखा देवी, डोमन सिंह, जनक राम, सोनू पंडित, इंदु देवी, महादेव मिस्त्री, सहदेव, अनुज मिस्त्री आदि ने कहा कि यदि जल्द ही नल जल की सुविधा शुरू नही हुई तो सड़क पर उतर कर विरोध किया जाएगा।

