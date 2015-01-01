पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:वोल्टेज ऐसी की स्ट्रीट लाइट व एक हार्स मोटर भी न चलती

हिसुआ
  लो-वोल्टेज से मुहल्लेवासियों को हो रही परेशानी

लो-वोल्टेज के कारण हिसुआ के उपभोक्ताओं को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उपभोक्ताओं का कहना है कि कई बार शिकायत के बावजूद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो पाया है। मामला नगर के वार्ड न. 3 व 4 के टीचर्स कॉलोनी, पांचू बभनटोली, सूढी टोला चौक, राजगीर रोड के राजगीर रोड के करीब आधा दर्जन मुहल्ले की है। जहां वार्ड में लगे ट्रांसफाॅर्मर में क्षमता से अधिक उपभोक्ता के कारण लॉ वोल्टेज की समस्या हो रही है। अधिकांश समय खासकर शाम में तो लो वोल्टेज से बल्ब का फिलामेंट जलते हुए दिखता है।
पांच माह पहले वज्रपात में जला ट्रांसफाॅर्मर
विदित हो की बीते मई माह में उक्त ममुहल्ले मे विधुत स्पलाई होने बाले 100 केवी का ट्रांसफाॅर्मर वज्रपात से जल गया था। जिसके बाद उक्त मुहल्ले में करीब चार दिन तक विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप हो गई थी। मुहल्ले के युवाओं के संघर्ष के बाद जनप्रतिनिधियों ने पहल किया तथा ट्रांसफार्मर चेज किया तब जाकर मुहल्ले में जनजीवन पटरी पर आया था। लेकिन आननफानन में उक्त स्थल पर लगे 100 केवी के ट्रांसफार्मर के बदले महज 63 केवी का हीं ट्रांसफाॅर्मर यह कहते हुए लगाया गया था कि बाद में चेंज कर दिया जायेगा। लेकिन क्षमता से अधिक लोड होने के कारण आये दिन लो- वोल्टेज से उपभोक्ताओं का सामना होता है जिससे नगर को अंधकार से दुर करने के लिए लगाये गये स्ट्रीट लाईट भी या तो बंद रहते है या रुकरुकर जलते बुझते हैं वहीं लो वोल्टेज से फ्रीज, पंखे, टीवी, मोटर आदी भी काम करना बंद कर देता है। मोटर बंद होने से मुहल्ले बालो के लिए पानी कि किल्लत का सामना हमेशा करना पडता है।
ट्रांसफाॅर्मर से 150 घरों को सप्लाई
बताया जाता है कि इस ट्रांसफाॅर्मर से करीब 150 से अधिक उपभोक्ता काे बिजली सप्लाई दिया जा रहा है। मुहल्लेवासी दिनेश कुमार, अरंजीत कुमार, रामाधीन कुमार, अजीत सिंह, चुन्नू कुमार, गुड्डू कुमार संजय कुमार आदी लोगों ने बताया कि बिजली विभाग के लापारवाही के कारण बिजली रहते हुए भी उपभोक्ताओं को कोई लाभ नहीं हो रहा है। लोगों ने जेई से वस्तुस्थिति कि जांच कर अधिक क्षमता के ट्रांसफार्मर उपलब्ध कराने की मांग किया है।

