नल-जल योजना:भूलन विगहा में फेल हो रही नल-जल योजना

हिसुआ3 घंटे पहले
हिसुआ नगर पंचायत के भूलन बीघा में नल जल योजना अब फेल होती दिख रही है। नल जल योजना की पाइप लाइन से महज कुछ घर तक ही पानी पहुंच रहा है। बाकी के घरों में कनेक्शन तो है, लेकिन पानी पहुंचाने की कूवत नल जल योजना की मोटर और टंकी के वाटर फोर्स में नहीं बची है। नतीजा हुआ कि अधिकतर घरों में नल की टोटी तो है, लेकिन पानी की बूंद तक नहीं टपक रही। बता दें कि नगर पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर एक में नल-जल योजना शुरू होने से मुहल्ले वासियों में स्वच्छ एवं निर्मल पेयजल आपूर्ति की उम्मीद जगी थी लेकिन करीब 30 लाख रुपए के लागत से पूरी हुई यह योजना अपने उद्शेय पर खरा नहीं उतर पाया है । दर्जनों ऐसे घर है जहां एक बूंद पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता है। आरम्भ में जब नल -जल लगा था और पानी की सप्लाई लगातार होती थी तो नल-जल का पानी हर मुहल्ले वासी के घर आवश्यकता अनुसार पहुंच जाता था लेकिन जब से पानी की आपूर्ति टंकी के माध्यम से होने लगी तो अब मुश्किल शुरू हो गई है।

टंकी के आसपास ही जल आपूर्ति
मुहल्ले वासी रीता सिंह ने बताया की टंकी के माध्यम से जल की आपूर्ति होने पर इसका लाभ नजदीक के घर वालों तक ही सीमित होकर रह जाता है। जबकि मुहल्ले के हर घर में नल लगा है। जलकर देने की बात आयेगी तो सभी मुहल्ले वासी को देना होगा जबकि लाभ सीमित लोगों तक ही सीमित कर रह जाता है। इस संदर्भ में मुख्य पार्षद कुंती देवी ने बताया कि इसकी जांच कराया जल आपूर्ति कि व्यवस्था ठीक कराई जायेगी ।

