जाम:जाम से कराहता रहा हिसुआ, रेंगते रहे वाहन

हिसुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • जाम हटाने के लिए पुलिस को करनी पड़ी घंटों मशक्कत, आम बात हो गई है जाम का लगना

हिसुआ शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर जाम लगना आम बात हो गई है। अक्सर सुबह होते हीं विभिन्न मार्गों पर शहर जाम से कराहता नजर आता है, लेकिन इस ओर न तो नगर पंचायत और न हीं पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से किसी तरह की पहल की जाती है। रविवार को एकबार फिर रुक रुक कर नवादा रोड, राजगीर रोड, नरहट रोड में भीषण जाम लगा रहा और वाहन रेंगते नजर आए।

महज 100 मीटर की दूरी में घंटे भर कर समय लग रहा था। हालांकि महजाम से निपटने मे प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार, एसआई चंद्रशेखर प्रसाद सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी व पुलिस बल सडक पर उतर गये। यातायात पुलिस नहीं रहने से उत्पन्न होती है जाम की समस्या: नगर के विश्वशांति चौक सहित एक भी जगह यातायात पुलिस की व्यवस्था नहीं है। यातायात पुलिस नहीं रहने से वाहन चालक मनमाने ढंग से चौक के चारोओर अपने वाहन को जल्दबाजी मे घुसाकर निकालने कि कोशिश करते है वहीं टेम्पो चालक भी सडक पर रुककर सबारी उतारने चढाने का काम करती है। इस कारण भी जाम लगने लगता है।

अपना वादा भूला नगर पंचायत
बीते वर्ष थाना परिसर में आयोजित होली पर्व को लेकर शांति समिति बैठक मे पुलिस व लोगो के आग्रह पर विश्वशांति चौक के चहुंओर करीब 50 फीट तक प्लास्टिक या लोहे का चलंत रोड डिवाईडर लगाने का वादा किया था। तव नगरपंचायत अध्यक्षा कुंती देवी, उपमुख्य पार्षद शंभु शर्मा सहित अन्य वार्ड पार्षद भी मौजूद थे। लेकिन करीब ढेड़ साल से अधिक समय बीत जाने की सूरत मे भी नगरपंचायत ने अपने वादे को याद करते हुए रोड डिवाइडर लगाना मुनासिब नहीं समक्षा।

