पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या की आंशका:घर में घुसकर चोरी करने का आरोप लगा किशाेर को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला

हसपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राेते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • घटना हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के नान्हू बिगहा गांव की, तहकीकात में जुटी पुलिस
  • दोनों पक्षों ने दिया थाने में आवेदन, एक दूसरे पर लगाया आरोप, प्रेम-प्रसंग में किशोर की हत्या की बात आ रही है सामने, हर एंगल पर तहकीकात में जुटी पुलिस

शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह घर में घुसकर चोरी करने का आरोप लगा आरोपियों ने एक किशोर को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला और शव को बधार में फेंक दिया। घटना हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के नान्हू बिगहा गांव की है। मृतक 17 वर्षीय किशाेर सोनू कुमार हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के चहुटा गांव निवासी रामाशीष राम का बेटा था। घटना की सूचना पाकर हसपुरा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और तहकीकात शुरू की। फिर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। पुलिस मामले में चार-पांच लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। हसपुरा थानाध्यक्ष धनंजय कुमार ने बताया कि मामले में तहकीकात की जा रही है। आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। शौच करने निकले ग्रामीण तो मामले का हुआ खुलासा: शुक्रवार की सुबह चहुटा गांव के कुछ लोग शौच के लिए बधार में निकले। जहां देखा कि सोनू अचेत पड़ा है। तत्काल लोगों ने इसकी सूचना सोनू के परिजनों को दिया। सूचना पाकर उसके परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और आनन-फानन में उसे हसपुरा रेफरल अस्पताल लेकर गए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया, लेकिन फिर भी परिजनों को संतोष नहीं हुअा। जिसके बाद परिजन उसे सदर अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने भी उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

प्रेम-प्रसंग में किशोर की हत्या की आंशका

चहुटा गांव निवासी सोनू की मौत पुलिस व आमलोगों के लिए एक अबूझ पहेली बन गई है। यह पूरी तरह साफ नहीं दिख रहा है। हालांकि इतना सत्य जरूर है कि उसकी हत्या पीट-पीटकर की गई है। सोनू की हत्या को लोग अलग-अलग मामले से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं। इलाके में प्रेम-प्रसंग में उसकी हत्या की भी चर्चा की जा रही है। सूत्रों के अनुसार खुद मृतक का पिता भी इस बात को कबूल रहा है। हालांकि मामला जो भी पुलिस हर एंगल पर तहकीकात कर रही है। सच सामने जरूर आएगा।

आरोपी बोला
घर में घुसकर कर रहा था चोरी इसलिए पीटा
मृतक के पिता बोले-अगवा कर मार डाला
किशोर के मौत मामले में नान्हू बिगहा निवासी रामजी यादव व मृतक का पिता चहुटा निवासी रामाशीष राम द्वारा थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है। रामजी यादव का कहना है कि सोनू व चार-पांच लोग अन्य उसके घर में घुसकर चोरी कर रहे थे। कुछ सामान की आवाज सुनकर उनलोगों की नींद खुल गई। जिसके बाद उनलोगों ने शोर मचाया। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग दौड़े, लेकिन सोनू के साथ रहे अन्य युवक फरार हो गए। जबकि सोनू पकड़ा गया। जिसके बाद भीड़ द्वारा उसकी पीटाई कर दी गई। जिसके कारण उसकी जान चली गई। इधर मृतक के पिता द्वारा थाने में दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि वह चोरी करने नहीं गया था, बल्कि प्रतिदिन की तरह शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह शौच के लिए बधार में निकला था। इसी दौरान रामजी यादव ने कुछ लोगों के साथ मिलकर उसे अगवा कर लिया और पीट-पीटकर मार डाला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें