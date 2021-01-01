पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जगदेव प्रसाद के सपना को साकार करने के लिए कथनी व करनी में समानता जरूरी : उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा

हसपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • हसपुरा के पचरूखिया मोड़ पर मनाई गई बिहार लेनिन शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की 99 वीं जयंती

बिहार लेनिन जगदेव प्रसाद के सपने को साकार करने के लिए कथनी व करनी में समानता जरूरी है। उक्त बातें हसपुरा प्रखंड के पचरुखिया मोड़ में बिहार लेनिन अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की 99 वीं जयंती समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री सह रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने कही।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता पैक्स अध्यक्ष श्याम किशोर सिंह व संचालन साहित्यकार प्रो. अलखदेव प्रसाद अचल ने किया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में आगत अतिथियों ने शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद के स्मारक पर माल्यार्पण किया। समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने कहा कि जगदेव प्रसाद एक व्यवस्था के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रहे थे। वे ऐसे व्यक्तित्व थे,जो मन में ठान लेते थे, वे कर के दिखाते थे।

जहां शोषण होता है,वहां विरोध का स्वर उठता है। विशिष्ट अतिथि भीम यादव ने कहा कि जो पुरखों को अपमानित करे, उसे कभी माफ करने की जरूरत नहीं है। विधायक राजेश राम ने कहा कि अगर किसी की विचारधारा को आत्मसात नहीं किया जाए , तो सिर्फ याद करने से कुछ नहीं होगा। पूर्व विधायक रविन्द्र सिंह ने कहा एक साजिश के तहत राजनीति चल रही है। वैसी राजनीति के साथ रहकर जगदेव प्रसाद का सपना साकार नहीं किया सकता। पूर्व विधायक सुरेश मेहता ने कहा कि जगदेव प्रसाद का कारवां अब रुकने वाला नहीं है। कार्यक्रम को नागेश्वर यादव, पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष संजय मेहता, अजय कुशवाहा, पूर्व मुखिया सोनम देवी,पुष्पलता देवी, रंधीर कुमार सरपंच,विनोद कुमार सिन्हा, भोला राम,विजय सिंह सैनी, राजेश कुमार विचारक,रवि कुमार, दुधेश्वर कुशवाहा, शत्रुधन सिंह,अमन कुशवाहा, श्रीकांत वर्मा, सुधीर कुमार ने भी संबोधित किया।

