परेशानी:तेज रफ्तार व आगे निकलने की होड़ में दो ट्रकों के बीच टक्कर, कंदौल के पास दो घंटों तक लगा जाम

हुलासगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • पटना-गया मेन रोड एसएच-4 चार पर लगा रहा जाम, यात्रियों को हुई भारी परेशानी

पटना-गया मेन रोड एसएच -चार पर बालू लदे दो हाईवा की टक्कर में एक हाइवा का कंदौल गांव के समीप गुल्ला बीच सड़क पर टूट गया जिससे वहां दो घंटों तक मुख्य सड़क पर जाम लग गया। जाम लगने से प्रमुख सड़क की यातायात व्यवस्था बाधित रहने से यात्रियों व वाहन वालों की फजीहत हुई। स्थानी लोगों ने बताया कि गया की ओर से आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार हाईवा ने आगे चल रहे एक दूसरी हाईवा को टक्कर मार दी जिससे सामने से आ रहा एक ट्रक भी उनसे टकरा गया। अचानक हुए टक्कर से तीनों वाहनो को क्षति पहुंची है। टक्कर के बाद हाइवा का गुल्ला टूट जाने से सड़क जाम हो गया। इससे सड़क जाम होने से उधर से गुजरने वाले कई ट्रकों व अन्य वाहनो की सड़क पर कतार लग गई। आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि ओवरलोडिंग व ट्रैफिक अराजकता के कारण अक्सर इस तरह की घटनाएं हो रही है। आगे निकलने की आपाधापी में ड्राइवर द्वारा नियंत्रण खो दिया जाता है और फिर इस तरह की दुर्घटनाएं घट जाती है। बाद में ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से जेसीबी के माध्यम से ट्रकों को हटाया गया तथा आवागमन को फिर से बहाल कराया गया। हालांकि इस दुर्घटना में किसी के जान माल की कोई क्षति नहीं हुई।

