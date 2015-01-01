पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भव्य स्वागत:नव निर्वाचित विधायक का किया भव्य स्वागत

हुलासगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नव निर्वाचित स्थानीय विधायक रामबली यादव का शुक्रवार को हुलासगंज पहुंचने पर विद्यालय मोड़ पर कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा गर्मजोशी के साथ भव्य स्वागत किया गया। स्वागत करने वालों में भाकपा माले के कार्यकर्ताओं के अलावा राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रखंड स्तरीय कार्यकर्ता एवं कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल थे। इस अवसर पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें फूल माला से लाद दिया। उत्साहित कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके समर्थन में जिंदाबाद के नारे भी लगाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें