उपलब्धि:बेटियों पर इसबार फिर राष्ट्रीय खिताब की उम्मीद

हुसैनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खिताबों पर कब्जा जमानेवालीं हुसैनगंज की बेटियां।
  • विश्व कप फुटबाॅल शुरू होने की चर्चा होते ही नियमित अभ्यास में जुटीं खिलाड़ी, रोज बहा रहीं पसीना

फुटबाॅल में देश के फलक पर जिले की बेटियां छाई हैं। पिछले साल राष्ट्रीयस्तर पर हुसैनगंज की महिला प्लेयर ने खिताब जीतकर सबको गौरवान्वित किया था। विश्व फुटबॉल कप शुरू होने के साथ ही इसबार इस खेल को लेकर चर्चा जोरों पर है। भारत में भी पिछले कुछ वर्षों में इसकी लोकप्रियता में तेजी से इजाफा हुआ है। इधर, यह जिला भी पिछले कुछ सालों से इस खेल में काफी उपलब्धियां हासिल कर रहा है। पिछले साल ही जिले की हुसैनगंज की 11 बेटियां राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर प्रदर्शन कर अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवा चुकी हैं। इन बेटियों ने 2019 में उत्तर प्रदेश मध्यप्रदेश, राजधानी पटना, चण्डीगढ़, में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेकर जिले का नाम रोशन किया है। सीमित संसाधनों एवं फुटबाल के बेहतर स्टेडियम के अभाव के बावजूद जिले में बेटियों का ये प्रदर्शन सराहनीय है। हुसैनगंज की मदर टेरेसा महिला फुटबॉल टीम के सदस्य अच्छे प्रदर्शन के दम पर सामने वाली टीम पर हमेशा दबदबा बनाए रहते हैं। जिले की महिला फुटबाॅल टीम में इस समय सबसे ज्यादा खिलाड़ी हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के अलग अलग पंचायत के गांवों से हैं। गत वर्ष हुसैनगंज की सात छात्राओं ने फुटबाॅल में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवायी थीं। जिले और बाहर कई बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट में आयोजित सब जूनियर नेशनल फुटबाल चैम्पियनशिप में भाग लेकर जिले का नाम रौशन कर चुकी हैं। इसके साथ ही कई महिला खिलाड़ी उत्तर प्रदेश के मऊ में आयोजित नेशनल लेवल प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर तक अपने प्रदर्शन का जलवा बिखेरी हैं। महिला वर्ग में ही 2019 में उत्तर प्रदेश के मधुबन में आयोजित सब जूनियर नेशनल लेवल चैम्पियनशिप एवं राजधानी में आयोजित नेशनल लेवल प्रतियोगिता में महिला खिलाड़ी पूजा यादव,नेहा शर्मा,चांदनी खातून,निकिता ,मुस्कान खान, रंजू, मुन्नी,रूबी, गोल्डी हिस्सा लिया था। इसके साथ ही हुसैनगंज की पूजा, चांदनी, नेहा, मुस्कान उत्तर प्रदेश में आयोजित नेशनल लेवल फुटबाल चैम्पियनशिप में प्रदर्शन सराहनीय रहा। इसका सीधा श्रेय और महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले कोच प्रबंधक सोहन राम व हैदर ,सुभाष को जाता है जिन्होंने अथक प्रयास से ग्रामीण प्रतिभाओं को निखारा व संवारा है। ये सब टैलेंटेड उभरने के मुख्य कारण प्रत्यके दिन की अथक प्रयास व कठिन परिश्रम से खेलना व प्रयास करने से हुआ है।

