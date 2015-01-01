पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:हुसैनगंज के सूने घर से लाखों के सामान की चोरी, केस दर्ज

हुसैनगंज2 दिन पहले
हुसैनगंज प्रखण्ड में चोरी की घटनाएं इस सर्दी के मौसम में दिन पर दिन बढ़ते ही जा रहें है जहां पर पिछले सप्ताह में हुसैनगंज अंचल कर्मचारी के यहां चोरों ने उनकी निवास से चोरी की घटना का अंजाम दिया था,उस मामले में अबतक हुसैनगंज की पुलिस खाक छान रही है जहां एक भी चोर अबतक उनके गिरफ्त में नही आये जब सरकारी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित नही तो आम जन को कौन पूछे ,वहीं आज एक बार फिर बेखौफ चोरों ने हुसैनगंज के सुने घर को निशाना बनाया है। चोरों ने दखिन मोहल्ला स्थित अली हैदर उर्फ सब्बन मियां के घर का मेन गेट का कमरे का ताला तोड़ कर लाखों रुपए मूल्य की संपत्ति की चोरी कर ली है। चोरी की गई सामान में पचास हजार का एलसीडी टीवी,गैस सिलेंडर,चूल्हा स्टैंड फैन, बड़ा बिजली स्टेपलिजर, पानी वाला मोटर पाइप काट के ले गए एवम घर के कई अनेक कीमती सामान और एक लाख रुपये नगद शामिल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अली हैदर साहब अधिकतर अपने नए मकान पटना में ही अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ रहते हैं और यहाँ गावं के बिगन मियां पूरे घर की रखवाली करता था,रविवार को वह किसी शादी समारोह में चला गया था। जब इस बात की सूचना सब्बन मियां को रविवार को पड़ोसियों ने फोन से पटना चोरी की घटना की जानकारी दी तो वह घबरा गए और चोरी की घटना के बारे में तहकीकात करने में जुट गए। वहीं चोरों ने घर के मुख्य दरवाजा पर लगे ताले को तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद बारी-बारी से तीन कमरे का ताला तोड़ दिया । कमरे में रखे दो गोदरेज आलमारी, दो ब्रीफकेस को तोड़ कर सारे गहने और रुपये पर हाथ साफ कर दिया।

