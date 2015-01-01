पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:आईटीआई चलाने से नाराज पट्‌टीदारों ने संचालक को चाकू मारकर किया जख्मी

हुसैनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के पश्चिमी मोहल्ला हरिहांस में जमीन के विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट के बाद पहुंची पुलिस व अन्य।
  • हरिहांस की घटना, जमीन विवाद में पहले पीटा, फिर लोगों ने जान लेने की कोशिश की
  • प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद हुसैनगंज पीएचसी के डॉक्टरों ने भेजा गया सदर अस्पताल

हरिहांस पश्चिमी मोहल्ले में भूमि विवाद लेकर दो पक्षों में रविवार दोपहर झड़प हुई। इसमें आईटीआई कॉलेज के संचालक को चाकू से वार कर घायल कर दिया गया। इससे संचालक अनिल भगत की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। उन्हें लाठी- डंडे से पीटा भी गया। इसके बाद चाकू मारा गया। चाकू अनिल की आंख के नीचे लगी है। खून का बहाव तेजे होने के कारण वह बेहोश हो गए थे। लोगों ने उन्हें इलाज के लिए हुसैनगंज पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। वहां से प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद डॉक्टरों ने सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। उन्हें सीवान में ही रखा गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अनिल के परिवार में तीन पट्‌टीदार हैं। तीनों पट्‌टीदारों के बीच जमीन का बंटवारा सहमति से हो चुका था। बंटवारे के बाद अनिल ने सड़क से सटी भूमि पर आईटीआई संस्थान की बिल्डिंग बनायी है। यह बात दूसरे पक्ष को नागवार लग रहा है। दूसरे पक्ष के लोग यह चाहते हैं कि वे आईटीआई संस्थान नहीं चलाएं। इसी बात को लेकर रविवार की दोपहर दूसरे पक्ष के लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे और बझकझ़ के बाद मारपीट करने लगे।

छह के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत
घायल अनिल का आरोप है कि दूसरे पक्ष के लोग ट्रैक्टर लेकर परिसर में आए थे और संस्थान की बिल्डिंग को नुकसान पहुंचाने का प्रयास करने लगे। फिलहाल उनकी हालत खतरे से बाहर है। दूसरे पक्ष के अनुराग कुशवाहा, राजेंद्र भगत, बलिराम भगत, आशू कुमार भगत, रामवृक्ष भगत, रघुनंदन भगत समेत आधा दर्जन लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

सहुली में भी भूमि विवाद में मारपीट
भूमि विवाद थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। प्रत्येक दिन छोटी- छोटी बातों को लेकर बड़ा विवाद हो रहा है। रविवार को थाना क्षेत्र के सहुली गांव के विपिन यादव लाठी-डंडे से मारपीट में घायल हुए थे। पंचायत से न्याय न मिलने के कारण उन्होंने रविवार को थाने में दो लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। इसमें राजनाथ पांडेय व प्रमोद पांडेय शामिल है। हुसैनगंज थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि मारपीट के मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

जमीन के झगड़े में खेत जुताई करने जा रहे किसान को किया जख्मी
हुसैनगंज| हुसैनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के खानपुर खैराटी गांव में खेत की जुताई करने गए मो. सलीम की लोगों ने पिटाई कर दी। इससे वह घायल हो गया। घायल ने बताया कि अभी रबी की फसल की बुआई चल रही है। इसी क्रम में रविवार को अपनी ट्रैक्टर लेकर गया था। इसी दौरान रास्ते में पहले के भूमि विवाद के कारण चंदा खातून ने आगे जबरन ट्रैक्टर रोक दिया। इसके बाद चंदा का पति इसहाक, सरफराज, इकबाल, शाहनवाज आलम आदि ने लाठी-डंडे से पिटाई कर दी। इस मामले की एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

मजदूरों को बचाने गए शिक्षक को पीटा
सीवान| महदेवा ओपी थाना क्षेत्र की नई बस्ती में घर की ढलाई नहीं होने पर घर मालिक बंसोपाली निवासी राम प्रकाश ने मजदूरों को मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। घायल मजदूर के बचाव में गए शिक्षक इजहार अहमद के साथ भी मारपीट की गई। घायल शिक्षक ने बताया कि उसके ही गांव के मजदूर बलेथा कुर्मी हाता निवासी बाबूलाल साह और सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद के नई बस्ती में घर की ढलाई कर रहे थे। मजदूरों ने मकान मालिक से ढलाई का सामान मांगा। लेकिन, घर मालिक ने सामान नहीं दिया और गाली गलौच करने लगा। इस बारे में जब पूछताछ की गई तो उनके साथ भी मारपीट की गई। जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। घायलों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। शिक्षकों ने आरोपित को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें