पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लुट:उचक्कों ने रिटायर्ड कर्मी के उड़ाए रुपए भरा बैग

हुसैनगंज37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के हुसैनगंज प्रखंड के हसनपुरवा गांव निवासी सेवानिवृत कर्मचारी परमा साह के रुपए भरा बैग उचक्कों ने उड़ा लिया। घटना गुरुवार की दोपहर इलाहाबाद बैंक के बाहर हुई। बैग में 16 हजार रुपए नकद, बैंक का पासबुक समेत कई अन्य कागजात भी था। इस संबंध में पीड़ित द्वारा ग्रामीण थाना में शिकायत की आवेदन दी गई है। बताया जाता है कि कर्मचारी इलाहाबाद की मुख्य शाखा हुसैनगंज बाजार से रुपए निकालकर बैग में रखकर गांव हसनपुरवा की ओर जा रहे थे। बैंक के समीप बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने उनके कुर्ता पर पीछे से गुटखा का पीक फेंक दिया। उचक्कों की साजिश से अनजान वे अपना कपड़ा एक नल पर धोने लगे इस दौरान रुपए भरा बैग बगल में रख दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें